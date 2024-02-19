President: Munich Conference Very Effective For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky called Ukraine's participation in this year's Munich Security Conference very effective.

He said this in his evening address on February 18, Ukrinform reported.

“The Munich Security Conference. Very fruitful participation this year. Our Ukrainian perspective on the global agenda was supported by our partners”, Zelensky said.

He noted that within the framework of the conference he had negotiations with the leaders of Denmark, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic –“we have a decision on additional support” Also, with the leader of Azerbaijan – as always, a good productive conversation that can strengthen both our nations and the entire region.



“Also with American partners. Conversation with President Biden – very important points, including about Avdiivka and the need for continued principled and sufficient support for Ukraine”,

Zelensky said.

Also, Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh and the President of Guatemala.



As reported, the Munich Security Conference was founded in 1963 as a platform where about 60 participants from the Western bloc discussed security policy issues after the end of the Cold War. The idea behind the conference was to prevent a new major war and to help resolve regional conflicts. Since 1999, it has become the largest such independent forum in the world, bringing together up to 600 participants annually.