Kazakhstan Sets Start-Date For Construction Of ICIC On Border With Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 19. A meeting of the working group to accelerate the creation of the international center for industrial cooperation (ICIC) "Central Asia" was held under the chairmanship of two deputy ministers of trade of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kairat Torebayev and Khurram Teshaboyev, Trend reports.

The parties presented preliminary plans for the development of the ICIC and discussed issues related to the infrastructure and content of the facility.

During the meeting, the Kazakh investor was presented - TCL gr. LLP, which was determined on February 7 based on the results of a competitive selection.

Thus, the investor, together with the akimat of the Turkestan region, has developed a concept for the development of an industrial cooperation center and plans to begin construction of the facility this year. Preparatory work is currently underway. The ICIC will be constructed on the border area in the area of the international checkpoints "Gulistan" on the side of Uzbekistan and "Atameken" on the side of Kazakhstan.

The functions of the operating company of the ICIC include the selection and placement of projects on the territory of the facility in agreement with the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan and the executive power of the Turkestan region. The investor will also provide services for participants and residents of the industrial zone, and carry out events to develop and promote the center.

Following the meeting, the deputy heads of executive power of the adjacent regions of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed a roadmap for the accelerated creation of the center.

As noted by Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Kairat Torebayev, the technical launch of the industrial cooperation center is planned for the 4th quarter of 2026, the official opening - in the first half of 2027. The Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan will fully control the stages of the project until its completion.