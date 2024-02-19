Kazakhstan Sets Start-Date For Construction Of ICIC On Border With Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 19. A meeting of
the working group to accelerate the creation of the international
center for industrial cooperation (ICIC) "Central Asia" was held
under the chairmanship of two deputy ministers of trade of
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kairat Torebayev and Khurram Teshaboyev,
Trend reports.
The parties presented preliminary plans for the development of
the ICIC and discussed issues related to the infrastructure and
content of the facility.
During the meeting, the Kazakh investor was presented - TCL gr.
LLP, which was determined on February 7 based on the results of a
competitive selection.
Thus, the investor, together with the akimat of the Turkestan
region, has developed a concept for the development of an
industrial cooperation center and plans to begin construction of
the facility this year. Preparatory work is currently underway. The
ICIC will be constructed on the border area in the area of the
international checkpoints "Gulistan" on the side of Uzbekistan and
"Atameken" on the side of Kazakhstan.
The functions of the operating company of the ICIC include the
selection and placement of projects on the territory of the
facility in agreement with the Ministry of Industry and
Construction of Kazakhstan and the executive power of the Turkestan
region. The investor will also provide services for participants
and residents of the industrial zone, and carry out events to
develop and promote the center.
Following the meeting, the deputy heads of executive power of
the adjacent regions of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed a roadmap
for the accelerated creation of the center.
As noted by Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan
Kairat Torebayev, the technical launch of the industrial
cooperation center is planned for the 4th quarter of 2026, the
official opening - in the first half of 2027. The Ministry of Trade
and Integration of Kazakhstan will fully control the stages of the
project until its completion.
MENAFN19022024000187011040ID1107868962
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.