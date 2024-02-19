Kyrgyzstan's Gold Exports Soar In 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 19. Kyrgyzstan exported 20.2 tons of gold in 2023, which is 69 times higher than the 290 kg of gold exported in 2022, Trend reports. According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the export value amounted to $1.284 billion, which is a 14-fold increase compared to 2022 ($13 million). During this period, Kyrgyzstan exported gold to the following countries:

Country Volume Value Switzerland 17.065 tons $1.088 billion China's Hong Kong 1.847 tons $115 million the UAE 1.294 tons $80.309 million Türkiye 5.5 kg $341,700

Gold exports from Kyrgyzstan amounted to nearly 4.8 tons in December 2023 (15.4 tons from January through November 2023).

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $15.66 billion in 2023, which is a 29.9 percent increase compared to 2022. The country's exports totaled $3.308 billion, rising by 46.8 percent year-on-year. Imports to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $12.352 billion, which is 26 percent higher than in 2022.