Iranian Currency Rates For February 19


2/19/2024 1:07:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 19, Trend reports.

With reference to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 10 currencies grew in price while 14 declined compared to February 18.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,257 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 19

Rial on February 18

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,915

52,919

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,683

47,696

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,024

4,022

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,020

4,001

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,070

6,071

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,973

135,922

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,036

15,036

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,959

27,957

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,370

5,370

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,064

109,063

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,143

31,135

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,725

25,728

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,228

2,227

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,363

1,363

1 Russian ruble

RUB

457

457

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,427

27,439

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,203

31,184

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,319

38,321

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,344

1,344

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,606

31,607

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,665

8,664

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,840

5,840

100 Thai baths

THB

116,587

116,644

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,788

8,788

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,542

31,541

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,257

45,262

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,346

9,346

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,890

15,890

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,685

2,689

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

570

570

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,825

12,825

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,054

75,055

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,837

3,837

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 462,543 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,212 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 427,979 rials, and the price of $1 is 397,092 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 567,000–570,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 611,000–614,000 rials.

