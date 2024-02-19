President Of Kyrgyzstan To Pay Working Visit To Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 19. President of
Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will pay a working visit to Russia on
February 20-21 at the invitation of Vladimir Putin, Muratbek
Azymbakiev, head of the foreign policy department of the Kyrgyz
presidential administration, said, Trend reports.
"The head of state will take part in the official opening
ceremony of the 'Games of the Future' international multi-sport
tournament in the city of Kazan," Azymbakiev said.
The event will feature a range of sports competitions in digital
sports format, including computer (e-sports) sports involving more
than 260 teams and around 2000 athletes and cyber athletes from
various countries in 21 unique innovative disciplines.
The participation of several heads of foreign states, prominent
international and public figures, as well as leaders of major IT
companies, is expected.
On the sidelines of the event, Zhaparov will hold bilateral
meetings with Putin and the head of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan,
Rustam Minnikhanov.
During the meetings, the parties will discuss current issues of
Kyrgyz-Russian cooperation, including in the trade and economic,
cultural-humanitarian, and investment spheres.
