Marriott International Signs Agreement With Morogoro Mishama Company To Bring Le Méridien To Zanzibar

Marriott International ( ) announced a signed agreement with Morogoro Mishama Company that will introduce Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts to the shores of Zanzibar in 2025. To support the growing demand for premium hospitality accommodations in Tanzania, Le Méridien Zanzibar Resort will feature 75 guestrooms as well as the brand's glamourous, signature programming and experiences that will help guests discover the culture, coordinates and cuisine of the destination.

“Zanzibar continues to grow as a sought-after leisure destination and we are committed to continuing to support the overall growth of the tourism sector in Tanzania,” said Karim Cheltout, Regional Vice President – Development, Africa, Marriott International "Le Méridien's contemporary design, captivating spaces and chic, signature programming will be an ideal fit for the island, and we look forward to working with Morogoro Mishama Company to open this project by the end of the year.”

Anticipated to feature 75 contemporary guest rooms and villas, Le Méridien Zanzibar Resort will offer uninterrupted Indian Ocean beach vistas and embrace the brand's commitment to creating immersive experiences that will help guests explore a destination in style. Plans for the resort include a specialty restaurant, an open-air bar, and an array of recreational facilities such as a fitness center, swimming pool, spa, kids club and lagoon. Upon opening, the property will embody the essence of Le Méridien, inviting guests to 'Savour the Good Life' through its signature programming – all of which is inspired by the brand's rich European heritage.

The resort will be situated in Bwejuu, which is on the Eastern coast of Zanzibar Island.



“We are thrilled to announce our second collaboration with Marriott International in the region by bringing Le Méridien Zanzibar Resort to fruition. This milestone underscores our continued commitment to enhancing Tanzania's hospitality landscape and reinforcing Zanzibar's appeal as a premier leisure destination to visitors across the world,” said Rishen Patel, Managing Director, Morogoro Mishama Company.

Morogoro Mishama Company, a part of Delaware Investment Limited, specializes in the development of luxury hotels across the African continent. Morogoro Mishama Company and Marriott International will collaborate with ALEPH Hospitality, known for its expertise in managing upscale accommodations across diverse destinations, as the third-party operator for the franchised property.

“We are very excited to be entrusted with the operations of Le Méridien Zanzibar Resort,” said Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality.“This stunning, modern resort will be an incredible addition to the hospitality offering in Zanzibar, which has seen a surge in growth with international tourism arrivals surpassing a record one million mark just last month.”

