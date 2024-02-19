Cold Weather, Spotty Showers Expected

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 19 (Petra) -- The weather in Jordan on Monday is forecast to be predominantly cold, with a mix of partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a chance of scattered showers in the northern and central regions, as well as limited areas in the eastern and southwestern parts of the Kingdom.Some areas may experience heavy rainfall for short durations, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail.Towards the evening, the likelihood of precipitation gradually diminishes, while moderately westerly winds will be intermittently active.The Jordan Meteorological Department issued a warning in its report regarding the potential formation of torrents in valleys and low-lying areas, particularly in the northern and central regions, including the Dead Sea.Additionally, there is a risk of reduced horizontal visibility due to fog, especially over the highlands and plains. Motorists are advised to exercise caution as slippery road conditions may arise in rain-affected areas.Looking ahead to Tuesday, there will be a slight increase in temperatures, so cold weather will prevail in most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy pleasant conditions.Clouds are expected to appear at lower altitudes, and there is a possibility of light rain showers in parts of the northern and central regions, while the winds will be northerly with a moderate westerly speed.As Wednesday approaches, temperatures will experience another slight rise. Most areas will continue to experience relatively cold weather, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will maintain pleasant weather. Some clouds will be visible at lower altitudes, and the winds will be light, ranging from northwesterly to northeasterly.On Thursday, the weather will remain relatively cold in most areas but slightly warm in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at different altitudes, while the wind will be moderate, blowing from a southeasterly direction.Today's peak temperatures will be between 9 and 10 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 4C or even 3C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 22C and lows of 12C.