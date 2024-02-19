Rove Hotels and Frying Pan Adventures Partner to Launch National Day Food Tours

(MENAFN- Katch ) After a highly successful and sold-out National Day Food and Chai tour in 2022, the two homegrown brands bring the second edition of their culinary and cultural tour, taking you on a journey through the historic Creekside of Old Dubai

Prepare to discover Dubai's hidden charm, explore a melting pot of flavors at some of the city’s most historic food outlets, and enjoy entertaining stories and games.

Taking place on November 30th and December 1st and costing AED 175 per person, prepare to see another side of Dubai by booking your slot at



Dubai, UAE (13 November 2023): UAE National Day is nearly here, and it is a day to celebrate the rich history and culture of this prosperous country. To mark the occasion, homegrown brands Rove Hotels and Frying Pan Adventures are collaborating to host a specially curated tour to celebrate the diverse flavours and traditions of this fascinating city. Get ready for a cultural and culinary journey around the historic creekside of Old Dubai filled with authentic delicacies, immersive stories, entertaining games, and a glimpse into the lesser-known aspects of the city’s past and present.

Curated by Rove Hotels and Frying Pan Adventures, join this one of a kind tour on November 30th or December 1st and experience the vibrant history of Old Dubai through food. You will get to cross the creek in an Abra, stroll through narrow alleys, interact with passionate artisans, and immerse yourself in the timeless charm of the city while savouring tasty delicacies.



Get ready for a food adventure through Dubai’s many flavours

From deep-fried street snacks to a traditional meal on a carpeted ‘majlis,’ the tour will showcase a number of hidden culinary gems found on either side of the historic Dubai creek. Try the traditional regag bread with a topping that you won’t find anywhere else in the city, or sip on ‘claypot almond chai’ against a backdrop of coral stones. The oldest cafeteria in the souk will serve up their refreshing rose lemonade or, if you’re feeling adventurous, a strange but iconic blend cherished by the city's long-time residents. Top it all off with a homely Yemeni meal and a chance to make new friends while enjoying stunning views of the creek.

Rove Hotels and Frying Pan Adventures invite everyone to join them on this historic adventure in the heart of Old Dubai. This tour captures the essence of UAE National Day. It's a celebration of the diverse tastes that weave through the cultural fabric of Dubai. Iranian bread, Indian snacks, Yemeni delicacies and nostalgic Dubai treats all come together in the atmospheric alleys of the souk. This isn't your typical sightseeing tour; it's a genuine exploration of Dubai's culinary heritage and cultural diversity. Book your slot today at before they run out and immerse yourself in the city’s authentic vibe.





