The Crypto Market Shows No Sign Of Stopping

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
Negative momentum in equities after the US inflation report triggered a quick correction but only attracted new buyers who saw it as an opportunity to buy cheaper.
MENAFN19022024000156011031ID1107868930
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.