The Crypto Market Shows No Sign Of Stopping

Market picture

Negative momentum in equities after the US inflation report triggered a quick correction but only attracted new buyers who saw it as an opportunity to buy cheaper.

In 24 hours, the crypto market added another 1.5% to reach $1.91 trillion. Now, buying is concentrated in a narrow range of the largest coins. We are still in the relatively early stages of the global rally, where second and third-tier coins are not yet in high demand. The story is different for the top coins.

Bitcoin rose 2.2% in 24 hours to $51 and peaked at $51. This is the upper limit of the December 2021 consolidation. Bitcoin may well see a shakeout in this area, as it did in September and December 2021. However, we believe this is part of a powerful bullish wave that could resume growth very quickly.

Ethereum has broken above $2700 for the first time since May 2022. The 15% rise in less than nine days suggests impressive buying interest after the bulls reloaded their positions in January. Possibly as part of a new wave of growth, ETH could quickly find itself approaching $3500 – returning to the April 2022 peak.