All Eyes Are On The Strongest Cryptos

Market picture
The crypto market continues to rise, adding 2.3% to the level of 24 hours ago. Bitcoin's capitalisation has surpassed 1 trillion, and its share of all coins is estimated at 52.5% by CoinMarketCap. The increase in share is due to USDT and the relative stagnation of the share of other cryptocurrencies outside the top five.
