Has The US Stopped Surprising Markets With Robust Macro?

US retail sales fell 0.8% in January instead of the expected 0.2% decline. Sales excluding autos fell 0.6% instead of the expected 0.2% rise. This drop took sales back to their lowest level since last July. Fuel sales last month were at their lowest level since October 2021, while building materials sales were at their lowest level since September this year.
