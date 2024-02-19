Altcoins Temporarily Benefit From Bitcoin's Pause

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The cryptocurrency market is up 1.7% from 24 hours ago, with Bitcoin stuck between $51 and $52. Buying interest has focused on the major altcoins such as BNB (+3.6%), XRP (+3.5%) and Cardano (+4%), which were lagging the day before, but they are just trying to keep up with Bitcoin's rise. In our opinion, altcoins' time will come when the first cryptocurrency has reached its historic highs and looks too expensive. But it could be another year before that happens.
Moreover, history suggests the market will pick new altcoins with each new growth cycle. The stars of the past era don't always manage to rewrite their all-time highs, so there's no rush to pick altcoins at this stage of the cycle.
