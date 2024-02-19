Promoting Cardiovascular Interventional Therapeutics In The Region

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A regional cardiac/heart conference took place in Colombo on the 9th and 10th February after a lapse of 17 years. Over 250 Cardiologists from Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka participated in the event making this an important gathering of experts in the field.

This was organised in association with the Sri Lanka College of Cardiology and BIT of Dhaka and Kolkata. Prof Afzalur Rahman from Bangladesh, Prof Rabin Chakraborty from India and Dr WS Santharaj from Sri Lanka were the course directors.

World renowned cardiologists Dr Sanjog Kalra from Canada and Dr Hidetaka Nishina from Japan teamed up with the local cardiologists to perform three complex cardiac procedures which was transmitted from the Lanka Hospital cardiac center to the conference hall.

Up-to-date technological advancements including intravascular ultrasound, rotational atherectomy and drug coated balloon (stentless) angioplasty techniques were demonstrated.

The event was graced by Dr Palitha Mahipala as the chief guest and featured live lectures by Dr Hadly Wilson, President of American College of Cardiology, Drs Antonio Colombo and Simone Biscaglia from Italy, Drs Simon Eccleshall and Tom Johnson from the UK, Prof Bruno Scheller from Germany and Dr Chen from China.

Topics discussed ranged from state of the art treatment methods for ischaemic heart disease and other interventions for structural heart disease and rhythm disorders. This created a great platform for the experts to share their knowledge and experience which will undoubtedly help further patient care in the region.



