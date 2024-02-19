Resuscitation Devices Market Size Predicted To Hit USD 12.2 Billion By 2031At 4.8% CAGR, Says AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Resuscitation Devices Market

Rise in the incidences of several respiratory conditions and considerable innovations in the medical device industry drive the growth of the global market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Resuscitation Devices Market Size was Valued at USD 7.6 billion in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 12.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The resuscitation devices market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and respiratory disorders is fueling the demand for resuscitation devices. Additionally, the growing geriatric population, who are more susceptible to cardiac and respiratory emergencies, is boosting market growth. Technological advancements in resuscitation devices, such as the development of automated CPR devices and portable defibrillators, are also driving market expansion. Furthermore, the rising awareness about the importance of immediate medical intervention in emergency situations and the increasing adoption of resuscitation training programs are contributing to market growth. Lastly, favorable reimbursement policies and government initiatives are stimulating the market demand for resuscitation devices.

Resuscitation Devices Market Segmentation:

The global resuscitation devices market is analyzed across patient type, product type, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By patient type, the adult segment held the largest share in 2021, nearly two-thirds of the global resuscitation devices market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The pediatric patients segment is also analyzed through the report.

By product type, the airway management devices segment contributed to more than half of the global resuscitation devices market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The other segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period. The external defibrillators segment is also assessed through the study.

By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global resuscitation devices market revenue. The ambulatory care segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global resuscitation devices market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.

