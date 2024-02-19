HAWAII FLUID ART BRINGS THE ALOHA SPIRIT TO LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

At a recent community event, League City HFA owners Jesse and Danielle Fanning displayed artwork and gifts available at their studio

Hawaii Fluid Art

Inspiring and Nurturing the Human Spirit, One Painting at a Time

LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LEAGUE CITY , Maya Ratcliff, founder and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art, announced the opening of a new franchise location in League City, Texas.WHERE: 2945 S. Gulf Freeway, Suite E, League City, Texas 77573WHAT: Hawaii Fluid Art offers unique art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.ON-SITE CONTACTS: Danielle Fanning & Jesse Fanning | ..., ...For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner child, Hawaii Fluid Art is the place to be.Open six days a week, Hawaii Fluid Art, League City offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery and more. The art classes are fun, fast, and easy, and fluid art is the perfect activity for all ages and skill levels. The studio offers classes in acrylic pour painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting, patch party, mosaic resin frames and splatter painting – with regular or black light paint. Individual and group classes are available for birthday parties, corporate events, Girls' Nights Out, date nights, fundraisers, family fun nights, and team-building events.“As busy parents of two small children, we were looking for a change of pace, and we wanted to share Hawaii Fluid Art with our local community as a gift to our Ohana (family). We love coming into work every day and creating beautiful pieces of art and seeing the look on everyone's face before and after their experience with us!”, said the Fannings.“From the moment you walk into one of our studios, you will feel loved, supported, empowered and capable,“ added Ratcliff.Classes and private events can now be booked online at hawaiifluidartWalk-ins are always welcome if no events or private parties are booked or call us anytime (346)-603-4869 for any questions.About Hawaii Fluid ArtFounded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment andprofessional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their one-of-a-kindcreations In their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 200 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.Current open locations include Coppell, TX; Waikoloa Village, HI; Boulder, CO; Kansas City, MO;Oklahoma City, OK; Frisco, TX; Lubbock, TX; Franklin, TN; Tinley Park, IL; Flower Mound, TX;Mansfield, TX; Cedar Hill, TX; Greenville, SC ; Rochester Hills, MI; Fort Mill, SC; Mt. Juliet, TN; Wellington, FL; Fort Worth, TX; Coconut Creek, FL; Gulf Shores, AL; League City, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Pembroke Pines, FL; Winter Springs, FL and Fort Collins, CO.This press release is issued through EmailWire ( ) – the global newswire with press release distribution services.

Maya Ratcliff

Hawaii Fluid Art

