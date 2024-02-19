Gaming Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 10% From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gaming Market

Global Gaming Market study offering the latest findings of our top researchers:

This research report provides a detailed analysis of all key factors influencing the market on a global and regional scale, including drivers, restraints, threats, challenges, opportunities, and industry-specific trends. The forecast market information, SWOT and PESTEL analysis, market scenario, and Sales forecasts are conducted by Porter 5 force and possibility study are the energetic aspects evaluated in this report. The research report presents a 2022 base year and forecasts between 2024 and 2030.

The global Gaming Market is anticipated to grow from USD 274.51 Billion in 2023 to USD 534.93 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10 % during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies of the Gaming Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Sony Interactive Entertainment, Microsoft Corporation, Nintendo Co., Ltd., Tencent Holdings Limited, Activision Blizzard, Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Ubisoft Entertainment SA, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., Epic Games, Inc., Valve Corporation, Google LLC, Amazon, Inc., NetEase, Inc., Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd., Nexon Co., Ltd., Konami Holdings Corporation, Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co., Ltd., King (a division of Activision Blizzard), Zynga Inc. and others.

Recent Developments:

October 18, 2023: IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced the signing of three memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with three entities engaged with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to advance and accelerate innovation in AI, semiconductor and quantum technology for India. This body of work will aim to accelerate India's comprehensive national strategy for AI, strengthen efforts to be self-reliant in semiconductors and advance its National Quantum Mission.

December 12, 2023: Amazon announced the launch of AI-Generated Review Highlights, a new feature that provides a short paragraph right on the product detail page highlighting the products features and customer sentiment frequently mentioned across written reviews. This innovation empowers customers with enhanced product insights, enabling them to make informed purchase decisions with greater ease and confidence.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Gaming Market Segmentation:

Gaming Market by Gaming Type Value (USD Billion)

Shooter

Action

Sports

Role Playing

Others

Gaming Market by Device Type Value (USD Billion)

PC/MMO

Tablet

Mobile Phone

TV/Console

Gaming Market by Region Value (USD Billion)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market in the Gaming market. It accounted for 36% of the worldwide market value. In the US, gaming is a huge part of the culture and has a wide range of players that come from different backgrounds and age ranges. The nation is a rich market for both hardware and software developers because of the high penetration of gaming consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. Leading gaming corporations, including Electronic Arts, Sony, and Microsoft, are well-represented in the United States and help to make the nation a hub for gaming worldwide. Despite having a slightly smaller population than its southern neighbor, Canada has become a significant player in the gaming industry. With major gaming hubs emerging in cities like Vancouver and Montreal, the nation is home to a thriving community of game developers.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

Chapter Outline of Gaming Market:

- Gaming Market Report Overview: It includes major players of the market covered in the research study, research scope, market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

- Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the market are discussed.

- Gaming Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

- Gaming Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

- Gaming Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the market by application.

- Gaming Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

- Gaming Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

- Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

- Gaming Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Gaming Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and the value chain of the market.

- Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at the important findings of the research study.

Strategic points covered in the Gaming market catalog:

- Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope of the market (2024-2030).

- Exclusive summary– Basic data on the market.

- The changing impact on market dynamics – global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges, and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

- Introduction of the market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five forces, the supply/value chain, market entropy, patent/trademark analysis.

- Show 2024-2030 by type, end-user, and region/country.

- Assess the leading manufacturers of the Gaming , including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix, and company profile.

- Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2024-2030).

