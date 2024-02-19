Gas Turbine Market 2021 - 2030 | Top Trends And Key Players - General Electric, Harbin Electric LTD, IHI Corp, Etc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gas Turbine Market

Gas Turbine Market is Expected to Reach $25.4 Billion by 2030

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A gas turbine is an engine, which heats a mixture of fuel and outside air at a high temperature to generate mechanical energy through the spinning of turbine blades. The mechanical energy further drives a generator, which produces electrical energy. These systems are primarily used for power generation. The global gas turbine market was valued at $18.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $25.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Request for Sample PDF:

Demand for gas turbines has witnessed a significant increase driven by a surge in applications of gas turbines such as power generation, oil & gas, marine, aerospace, and process plants. All industry players are investing heavily to find new commercial avenues for their product segments via strategic production and business expansion. Some of the major factors that drive the demand for gas turbine includes rapid technological developments in the energy sector coupled with and rise in demand for distributed power generation technologies. A rise in apprehensions toward greenhouse gas emission in line with stringent government norms pertaining to the adoption of gas-fired turbines over traditional power-generating units is anticipated to drive the gas turbine market growth.

Moreover, an increase in energy demand across developing economies such as China, India, and Brazil along with the ongoing adoption of renewables when compared to conventional fuels is likely to strengthen product integration. However, the volatile price of natural gas is expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, an increase in the trend of distributed power generation and the replacement of phased-out nuclear & coal plants are expected to provide remunerative opportunities for the gas turbine market during the forecast period.

By technology, the global gas turbine market size is bifurcated into open cycle and combined cycle. The combined cycle segment garnered the largest share in 2020, as it requires lower fuel to produce the required energy output and reduces transmission & distribution losses. The combined cycle segment dominated the global gas turbine market with more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2020.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

Depending on the design type, the market is segregated into heavy-duty and aero-derivative. The heavy-duty segment dominated the global gas turbine market with more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2020. This is attributed to low investment costs, high-capacity operations, and lower pressure ratios to yield maximum specific power.

On the basis of rating capacity, the market is fragmented into less than 40 MW, 40–120 MW, 120-300 MW, and above 300 MW. The above 300 MW segment dominated the global market in 2020 with more than half of the total market share in 2020. Due to the shift from coal to gas-based power plants in some of the major countries across the globe such as the U.S., China, and India.

Competitive Analysis:

The Gas Turbine industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Gas Turbine Market include,

Ansaldo Energia,

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) (Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Capstone Green Energy

Caterpillar Inc. (Solar Turbines Incorporated)

General Electric Company

Harbin Electric Company Limited

IHI Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS)

MTU Aero Engines (Vericor Power Systems)

Siemens AG

Volkswagen Group (MAN Energy Solutions)

Wartsila

The applications covered in the study include power generation, oil & gas, marine, aerospace, process plants, and others. The power generation segment dominated the global market with more than one-fourth of the total gas turbine market share in 2020, due to a surge in efforts from governments all over the world to reduce the share of coal-based power plants to reduce carbon emissions.

Region-wise, the gas turbine market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominated the market with more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, owing to a rise in demand for energy alternatives having a low environmental impact.

Inquiry before Buying:

Key findings of the study:

- In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the gas turbine market with around 44.5% share, in terms of revenue.

- North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.9% in terms of revenue.

- The combined cycle segment dominated the global gas turbine market with around 65.0% of the share in terms of revenue.

- The heavy-duty segment dominated the global gas turbine market with around 68.0% of the share in terms of revenue.

- The aero-derivative segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.9% in terms of revenue.

- The above 300 MW segment dominated the global gas turbine market with 55.0% of the share in terms of revenue.

- The power generation segment led the global gas turbine market with 27.5% of the share in terms of revenue.

- The aerospace segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.1% in terms of revenue.

Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:

1. Geothermal Turbines Market -

2. Gas Turbine Service Market -

3. Steam Turbine Market -

About Us:

Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 5038946022

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn