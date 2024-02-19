Chappell-Hadlee Trophy Between NZ-AUS Now Be Played Over Both ODI, T20I Formats

(MENAFN- IANS) Christchurch, Feb 19 (IANS) The Chappell-Hadlee trophy, earlier awarded to the winner of bilateral ODI series between Australia and New Zealand, will now be contested over both 50-over and T20I formats, starting with the three-match T20I series, beginning on Wednesday in Wellington.

The Chappell-Hadlee Trophy is named in honour of Australia's cricketing brothers Ian, Greg and Trevor Chappell and the New Zealand cricket dynasty of Walter Hadlee and sons Barry, Dayle and Sir Richard.

Launched in 2004-05 as the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy in men's ODI cricket, the trophy will now be contested over both 50-over and T20I formats in order to increase its exposure and profile.

"The change, jointly proposed by New Zealand Cricket and Cricket Australia, has been supported by both the Chappell and Hadlee families.

"Amended rules of engagement for the Trophy include exempting it from ICC World events and establishing a points structure for times when T20I and ODI series are played back-to-back – to avoid the potential for it to be swapped back and forth within days," the New Zealand Cricket statement read.

Australia currently holds the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy after beating the New Zealand 3-0 in an ODI series in Cairns in September 2022, the seventh time it has won it.

The New Zealand have lifted the trophy on four occasions, most recently in 2017 when they claimed a 2-nil series victory thanks to close-fought wins at Eden Park and Seddon Park.

Speaking on behalf of the Hadlee family former New Zealand great Sir Richard Hadlee said: "It's great that the trophy will have more visibility and profile. I like the new conditions too - especially in the event of back-to-back 20-over and 50-over series. It means all games will continue to be relevant, and that the trophy will remain on the line for a longer period - plenty to play for."

Former Australian Test captain Greg Chappell applauded the move and said: "Having our family name on the Chappell-Hadlee is a great source of pride for Ian, Trevor and myself. We're pleased it will now be awarded for bi-lateral T20 series as well as ODIs.

"I'm a great believer in promoting young players through the pathways and national system and it will be particularly pleasing to see some young Australian players competing with their Kiwi counterparts for the trophy in years to come."

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink said the move complemented his organisation's push to better recognise the legacy and the history of international cricket.

"Having the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy more visible and prominent helps us appreciate the bond we've established with Australia through cricket, and the players and games that sit within that," said Weenink.

The opening game of the three-match T20I series will be played at Sky Stadium, Wellington, on Wednesday, ahead of back-to-back showdowns at Auckland's Eden Park on Friday night and Sunday.

--IANS

bc/