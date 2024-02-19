Sentinelone Stock Improves When Bank Of America Upgrades, New Price Target

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 18, 2024 4:35 am - Following Bank of America Securities' upgrade of SentinelOne Inc. (S) shares and adjustment of its price target, the stock price saw a rise. This took place during a period of general positivity surrounding the cybersecurity industry.

BofA upgraded its recommendation from neutral to buy and lifted the price projection to $35 from the prior $26.50. The rating was previously neutral. SentinelOne was referred to be "one of the favorites in endpoint security" throughout the analysis.



According to the experts, the value of $35 is appropriate because of the risk profile of the firm, which is dependent on the circumstances of IT expenditure and the macro environment.

A check with BofA's channel partners, who are clients of cybersecurity goods, revealed that firms in the sector had high transaction activity during the fourth quarter, which was an improvement from the first nine months of 2023. This led to BofA's overall favorable prognosis for the cybersecurity market. The partners said that they anticipate an improvement in the macroeconomic circumstances, which would result in greater sales cycles and transaction sizes in the future.

Following the release of the BofA research, shares of SentinelOne stock reached its highest level since April 2022 at the beginning of Wednesday. At the end of the trading day, the share price was $30, representing a roughly 3.5% increase from the previous day and nearly double the price at which SentinelOne was trading a year before.

