The Ligation Devices Market On Track For Gradual Expansion: Forecasting A CAGR Of 6-7% By 2028

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 18, 2024 6:07 am - The market is driven by the rise in age-related disorders, demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increased healthcare spending, and technological advancements, which are the primary drivers.

Ligation devices are meticulously developed to bind blood vessels or ducts and reduce bleeding during medical procedures, with the goal of improving patients' surgical experiences. The type of ligation device used is determined by the operation; clips are preferred for bigger blood arteries, whilst ligation bands are better suited for smaller ones. There are other alternate devices, such as ligating loops, staples, and thermal devices, that can be used depending on the surgeon's preference, the type of the tissue involved, and the overall goals of the surgery.

The different types of medical devices used for ligation in surgical procedures are:

?Electrocoagulation Devices: Utilize electrical energy to heat and seal very small blood vessels

?Ultrasonic Devices: Use ultrasonic waves to vibrate and seal larger blood vessels

?Staples: Surgical staples are commonly utilized for closing incisions or connecting tissues. In certain instances, they can also serve as ligation devices for blood vessels

?Suture Ligation: A traditional method involving tying a suture around a blood vessel or anatomical structure, though less common than clip or band ligation

To know more about the research report, fill out a quick inquiry for a sample report:

Precision in Progress Driving the Ligation Devices Market : The Surge of Ligation Devices Powered by Minimally Invasive Surgery and Technological Innovations

The increased use of minimally invasive procedures (MIS) is driving the expansion of ligation devices in medicine. These devices, which are critical for sealing blood arteries and maintaining secure closures during surgeries, provide surgeons more accuracy and control in restricted locations. The advantages of MIS include fewer problems, faster patient recovery, and the flexibility to satisfy patient preferences for less intrusive therapies. Ongoing developments in ligation device design and technology, as well as advancements in the larger medical profession, are helping to drive the market's continued growth. As surgeons increasingly embrace minimally invasive techniques, the demand for specialized tools like ligation devices is expected to grow.

For instance,

?In June 2022, Ethicon, a division of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, unveiled the U.S. release of the ECHELON 3000 Stapler. This digitally enabled device offers surgeons a straightforward, one-handed powered articulation, designed to meet the distinctive requirements of their patients

Beyond Boundaries: The Global Landscape of Ligation Devices in Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, and Gynecological Surgery

The global rise in chronic illnesses, which include cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal problems, and gynaecological ailments, is driving the usage of ligation devices in these procedures, adding to market growth. Continuous technical breakthroughs in ligation device technologies, characterized by improvements in design, materials, and capabilities, promote accuracy, simplicity of use, and improved patient outcomes, which fuels their acceptance.

For instance,

?In April 2022, Ethicon, a division of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, introduced the ENSEAL X1 Straight Jaw Tissue Sealer. This innovative bipolar energy device not only cuts and transects effectively but also enhances sealing strength and allows for the capture of more tissue per bite when compared to other products available in the market

Furthermore, increased healthcare spending on innovative medical technology and surgical techniques, including ligation devices, is driving market expansion. Furthermore, the growing elderly population, which is more prone to chronic conditions requiring surgical procedures, is expected to fuel global demand for ligation devices. Furthermore, the rise of the ligation devices market in emerging nations is supported by better healthcare infrastructure and an increasing emphasis on innovative medical treatments.

Competitive Landscape Analysis of the Ligation Devices Market

Some of the key players operating in the market include Medtronic, Teleflex, Johnson & Johnson Meditech, Olympus, Cooper Surgical, ConMed, B.Braun, Grena Think Medical and Applied Medical, among others.

Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies Adopted by Players to Establish Their Foothold in the Ligation Devices Market

Players operating in this market are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as launching new products, acquiring related firms, and entering into collaborations to garner higher market share. For instance,

?In November 2023, CooperCompanies has announced the conclusion of its acquisition of particular assets from Cook Medical, with a major focus on the obstetrics, doppler monitoring, and gynaecology surgical industries. The purchased assets primarily consist of minimally invasive medical devices, such as the Bakri® Postpartum Balloon, and a variety of surgical items.

?In August 2022, Teleflex Incorporated, a well-known global producer of medical technology, announced its formal agreement to buy Standard Bariatrics, Inc. The latter has successfully created an innovative powered stapling method designed for bariatric surgery, Titan SGS®, which stands out in sleeve gastrectomy by giving surgeons with the longest continuous staple cutline of 23 centimeters, answering unmet demands in the area.

The Ligation Devices Market is expected to gain further momentum in the coming years due to the rise in endoscopic procedures, technological innovations, an increase in the prevalence of age-related medical conditions, and aggressive organic and inorganic growth strategies followed by the players.

Get Personalized Research Report on the Ligation Devices Market @