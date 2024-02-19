Claim ERC For 2020 Wages: Restaurants & Bars Can Still Apply For Covid-19 Relief

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 18, 2024 6:10 am - You can still claim a $5,000 ERTC per W-2 employee for 2020 periods! And while you're at it, just apply for the $21,000 for 2021 periods, too, with the help of ERTC Express!

The pandemic was no picnic, especially if you run a restaurant or bar. So don't miss your chance to be reimbursed for keeping your staff on the payroll! Yep, that's right, you can still retroactively claim the ERC for 2020 tax periods. Don't know how? No problem, because the experts at ERTC Express do!

Begin your claim process today at:

The deadline for claiming the ERC is almost here, but with ERTC Express' simple application process you might still be able to maximize your tax credit! Just fill out a no-obligation online questionnaire to see if your restaurant qualifies for this federal government funding. It's free and only takes 15 minutes, so what do you have to lose?

Claim Money You're Entitled To

With shutdowns, restrictions, and revenue decline, the American restaurant industry, as you know, was hit hard by the pandemic. To encourage restaurant and hospitality managers to keep their employees on the payroll, the government initiated several financial incentives under the CARES Act of 2020, with the ERC being one part. With almost $2 trillion set aside to support small to medium-sized businesses, this funding is unprecedented, and ERTC Express wants to help more companies receive a tax credit they likely have the right to claim.

Receive $26,000 Per W-2 Employee

By filling out the online form, you can find out if you're eligible for the ERC and how much your tax rebate will be. For 2020 tax periods, the cap per W-2 employee is $5,000, and for 2021, it is $21,000, meaning it's possible to get a total of $26,000 per employee for both years.

Feeling stressed about filing your claim on time? Then, you'll be relieved to hear that you have until April 2025 to apply for 2021 wages. However, you should be aware that the deadline is under investigation and could be accelerated. So don't take it too easy now!

Millions of $$ of ERC Claimed

ERTC Express specializes in ERC claims and has helped various businesses maximize the COVID-19 relief funding. For example, one restaurant in Houston with 80 W-2 employees received $400,000, and a restaurant ownership group in Florida with 224 W-2 employees got a $1,120,000 credit.

Expert Advice to Find Out If You Qualify

As a CPA that only does ERC applications, ERTC Express can answer common questions and make a fair qualification assessment. Considering there are many misunderstandings regarding this funding, you'd be smart to advise an expert in the area to ensure you don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime tax credit.

"The ERTC tax incentive is heavily underutilized due to misconceptions surrounding eligibility," a spokesperson for the company said. "Don't dismiss and ignore this because this ERTC funding is very real, and if you are a business owner, you most likely qualify for it and can use it right now in your business."

Fill out the free online form here: