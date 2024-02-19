Collaborators Agitating For Participation In 'Elections' In The Occupied Part Of Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, collaborators are collecting information about residents and agitating them to participate in the 'presidential elections in Russia'.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

"In the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, collaborators - members of the 'election commissions' went door-to-door: they collect information and agitate for participation in the elections. They come to every house or apartment throughout the TOT," Fedorov wrote.

According to him, they conduct illegal audio or video recording of the conversation, during which they ask people whether they know when the 'elections' are and whether they will participate in them.

"They promise and threaten to come again with ballot boxes so that everyone can take part in the fake 'expression of will,' Fedorov added.

As reported, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, the invaders are intimidating residents and conducting a fake campaign for the "Russian presidential election.