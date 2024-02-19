(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) CUBANEW/CAN – For the first time, Cuba will exhibit some of its agricultural products at Barbados annual Agrofest Agricultural Fair to take place in that Caribbean nation on February 23-25, 2024.

A delegation from the Cuban ministry of the food industry and Labiofam pharmaceutical labs will travel to Barbados next week to open a stand at Agrofest 24 with a variety of foodstuffs and biotech products for agriculture.

The fair offers opportunities for Cuba to encourage its exports and trade with other Caribbean island nations and strengthen bilateral links with this region.

Afrofest aims at promoting food security in Barbados, educating a new generation of Barbadians about the importance of locally produce necessary food, according to the Cuban foreign ministry.

The post Cuba to attend Barbados AgroFest for the first time appeared first on Caribbean News Global .