(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. is thrilled to announce the successful launch of its pioneering lunar data center test mission, "Independence," which embarked on its voyage to the Moon as a customer payload with Intuitive Machines aboard their NOVA C lander launching on a Space Falcon 9 launch vehicle from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on February 15th at 1:05 AM US Eastern Time.

Launch of the Lonestar Independence Payload on Intuitive Machines' NOVA C lander IM-1 mission to the Moon with SpaceX. 1:05 AM US Eastern 2.15.2024 Image credit: Alex Honeycutt

Continue Reading

This landmark mission represents a significant milestone in Lonestar's ambitious vision to use the Moon to secure Earth's data. "Independence" represents a new era in data storage and global disaster recovery services.

Throughout the flight to the Moon, Lonestar's Independence payload will undergo a series of critical in-flight tests, designed to validate Lonestar's innovative data center concept for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS). These tests are essential for ensuring the viability of lunar data centers as a reliable and secure solution for data backup and restoration on a global scale.

Working with Space Florida, Lonestar is storing digital data onboard for the State of Florida.

The documents to be transmitted to and from the spacecraft in flight for this ground breaking test are to be the US Declaration of Independence and the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. The mission sets the precedent for future Lonestar data missions.



Looking ahead, Lonestar is committed to advancing its technological capabilities and expanding its service offerings to include global backup, global refresh, and global restore solutions. The ultimate goal is to provide an unparalleled level of data security and recovery services, ensuring the protection of vital information against terrestrial risks and disasters.

"Lonestar is on a mission to save Earth's data, one byte at a time. With the successful launch of 'Independence,' we are one step closer to realizing our vision of establishing a secure, off-planet data storage infrastructure that can serve humanity for generations to come," said Chris Stott, CEO and Founder of

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. "We are immensely proud of this achievement and excited about the possibilities it unlocks for the future of data preservation. Huge kudos to the teams at Intuitive Machines and SpaceX."

As "Independence" continues its journey to the Moon and beyond, Lonestar looks forward to sharing updates on the mission's progress and the outcomes of the in-flight tests. We are grateful for the support of our partners, stakeholders, and the global community as we embark on this unprecedented venture.

About Lonestar Data Holdings Inc .: Saving Earth's data one byte at a time.

Lonestar Data Holdings Inc. is pioneering the future of data storage and processing on, in, and around the Moon, demonstrating that Earth's largest Satellite can play a crucial role in our data infrastructure. This initiative not only opens new horizons for space exploration but also sets a precedent for the innovative use of extraterrestrial environments to benefit humanity.

For more information, please visit .



SOURCE Lonestar Data Holdings Inc.