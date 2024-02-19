Heavy Snowfall In Hills, Rain Lashes Plains In J&K

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 19 (IANS) Higher reaches of J&K received heavy snowfall on Monday as rain lashed the plains.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast that rain/snow will continue during another 48 hours which could result in light snowfall in the plains of the Valley as well.

Hill stations of Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Doodhpathri, Daksum, etc., received heavy snowfall during the last 24 hours.

Srinagar had 2, Gulmarg minus 2.8 and Pahalgam 0.8 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 2.5 and Kargil minus 0.9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 13.8, Katra 10.5, Batote 2.9, Bhaderwah 1.8 and Banihal 2.8 as the minimum temperature.

