Industrial And Service Robot Market Size To Worth USD 110.24 Billion By 2030 | With A 10% CAGR By Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The qualitative report published by Exactitude Consultancy research on the Industrial and Service Robot Market offers an in-depth examination of the current trends, latest expansions, conditions, market size, various drivers, limitations, and key players along with their profile details. The Industrial and Service Robot market report offers the historical data for 2018 to 2023 and also makes available the forecast data from the year 2024 to 2030 which is based on revenue. With the help of all this information research reports helps the Market contributors to expand their market positions. With the benefit of all these explanations, this market research report recommends a business strategy for present market participants to strengthen their role in the market. This report analyzes the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic on the Industrial and Service Robot Market from a Global and Regional perspective.

The global Industrial and Service Robot Market is anticipated to grow from USD 56.57 Billion in 2023 to USD 110.24 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players are covered in the Industrial and Service Robot Market Report:

Fanuc Corporation, ABB Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Universal Robots, Denso Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Epson Robots, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Fisnar Inc., Stäubli International AG, Omron Corporation

Recent Developments:

January 29, 2024: ABB and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) have signed a long-term partnership agreement to accelerate the decarbonization and digitalization of the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) fleet. Targeting increased safety and efficiency, the agreement covers 14 existing ships and a further four vessels due for delivery from 2025 to 2028.

November 16, 2023: For those living in the Northern Hemisphere, the cooler autumn days have brought some long-awaited relief from the hottest summer on record. Between June and August, extreme heatwaves triggered a domino effect of subsequent climate change-related natural disasters including floods, hurricanes, and wildfires, confirming that urgent steps must be taken now to mitigate further warming and realize net zero.

Market Segment Analysis:

The Industrial and Service Robot Market Report provides a preliminary review of the industry, definitions, classifications, and enterprise chain shape. Market analysis is furnished for the worldwide markets which include improvement tendencies, hostile view evaluation, and key regions development. Development policies and plans are discussed, and manufacturing strategies and fee systems are also analyzed.

Industrial and Service Robot Market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Parallel Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

Industrial and Service Robot Market by End Use Industry, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metals & Machinery

Plastics, Rubbers, & Chemicals

Others

Industrial and Service Robot Market by Region, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis:

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

North America accounted for the largest market in the Industrial and Service Robot market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. North America has been a major player in the global market for industrial and service robots, growing steadily as a result of increasing automation in a variety of industries and technological advancements. One of the main trends in the industrial robotics field has been the use of robots in manufacturing processes. Robots have been widely integrated into various industries, including automotive, electronics, and aerospace, to improve efficiency, precision, and overall production output. Conversely, service robots are being used in a variety of industries, such as logistics, hospitality, and healthcare. The healthcare sector in North America has seen a rise in the use of service robots for patient care, surgical support, and hospital administration.

The market for industrial robots has been significantly impacted by the automotive industry, as North American automakers use robots for everything from assembly to quality control. The adoption of robotic solutions has been fueled by the ongoing need for advanced manufacturing technologies in order to remain competitive in the global market. Furthermore, businesses in North America are using collaborative robots, or cobots, to work alongside humans in a variety of manufacturing processes to increase flexibility and safety. The market dynamics have been influenced by certain challenges, though, like the high initial investment costs and the requirement for skilled personnel to operate and maintain these robots.

The objectives of the report are:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Industrial and Service Robot in the global market.

To study the global key players, SWOT analysis, value, and market share of the global Industrial and Service Robot for key players.

Determine, explain, and forecast the market by type, end-use, and region.

Analyze market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks of key global regions.

Discover significant trends and factors driving or restricting market growth.

Analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders, identifying high-growth segments.

Critically analyze each submarket in terms of individual growth trends and their contribution to the market.

Understand competitive developments such as agreements, expansions, new launches products, and market holdings.

Strategically outline key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Market Drivers Product Research, and Research Objectives Scope Industrial and Service Robot Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – Basic Information on the Industrial and Service Robot Market

Chapter 3: Displaying Market Dynamics – Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of Industrial and Service Robot

Chapter 4: Industrial and Service Robot Market Factor Analysis Presentation Porter's Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL Analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Display by Type, End-User, and County 2024-2030

Chapter 6: Assessment of Major Manufacturers in the Industrial and Service Robot Market Comprising Competitive Landscape, and Company Profiles

Chapter 7: To evaluate the Market by segments, countries, and manufacturers, with revenue share and sales by main countries for these different regions.

Chapters 8 and 9: Appendix, Methodology, and Data Source Display

Conclusion: All findings and estimates are provided at the end of the Industrial and Service Robot Market report. It also includes key drivers and opportunities along with regional analysis. The segment analysis is also provided in terms of type and application.

Significant Features and Key Highlights of the Industrial and Service Robot Market Reports:

– Detailed overview of The Industrial and Service Robot market.

– Changing market dynamics of the industry.

– In-depth market breakdown by Type, Application, etc.

– Historic, existing, and predictable market size in terms of extent and worth.

– Recent manufacturing trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of The Industrial and Service Robot market.

– Approaches to significant performers and product help.

– Prospective and niche sectors/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The Industrial and Service Robot Market report gives answers to the following:

What guidelines are followed by key performers to contest this COVID-19 condition?

What are the important matters drivers, opportunities, challenges, and dangers of the market?

will face surviving?

Which are the essential market players in the Industrial and Service Robot industry?

What is the forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global market for the duration of the forecast period (2024-2030)?

What could be the anticipated value of the Industrial and Service Robot marketplace during the forecast period?

