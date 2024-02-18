No Breaks For Divya Post Wedding; 'Apurva Doesn't Want Me To Take One'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Reality TV star Divya Agarwal, who is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, restaurateur and 'ginfluencer' Apurva Padgaonkar, flagged off the pre-wedding festivities with a star-studded cocktails night.

For the party, Divya opted for a silver shimmery frilled pre-draped saree. She styled her hair in soft curls and sported a glossy makeup look. The outfit was rounded off with a watch and a locket.

Her groom-to-be Apurva wore a shiny black tee shirt, black blazer and matching pants. The duo posed adorably for the lenses.

Interacting with the media, Divya said that one should always experience "a good love and a good marriage".

Talking about her professional life post wedding, and if she will take a break for some time, Divya said: "After marriage my career will reach bigger heights. Apurva doesn't want me to take breaks. He hates me sitting at home. He keeps sending me for work, for auditions."

Speaking about their wedding hashtag 'CocoKiBaico', the 'MTV Ace of Space 1' winner shared: "I call him Coco because when I met him he was very hard like a coconut from outside, but from inside he was soft and sweet. And now I am becoming his 'baico', which means wife in Marathi."

All set to tie the knot with Apurva on February 20, Divya said they are getting married at home, at the terrace. "It will be a simple and sweet wedding. I used to see my family in Punjab, the wedding used to happen at home only.

"Food used to be cooked at home and guests used to sleep together on the mattresses laid out for them at home. We want to recreate the essence of those kind of marriages," she said.

Apurva chipped in to add: "Ghar basa rahe hain, to ghar se hi chaalu karenge na (We are getting settled in life, so it is best to be begin our journey together from home).”

He revealed that the theme for the cocktail night is "non-conventional and futuristic".

Will the couple be seen on the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss' (in the footsteps of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain)? Divya, who was the winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT 1' instantly reacted to say: "Tumhe 'Bigg Boss' band karana hai? (You want 'Bigg Boss' to finish?) Todna hai sab kuchh andar? (You want everything to get broken inside?) Tumko lagta hai agar mai sherni, dhaakad hoon, to yeh sher andar jaega to bahut kuchh hoga. (You think that I am a lioness, so, if this lion goes inside, many things will happen). He is not for such things."

Apurva added: "I am genuinely not interested."

The cocktail bash had a backdrop on which it was written: "#CocoKiBaico Divya's wedding ft. Apurva."

Divya and Apurva posed for the cameras and were seen hugging each other. The video further shows Apurva referring to his smile, and saying to paps, "Smile karte karte thak gaya yaar”, to which Divya squeezes his cheeks, leaving everyone cheering for the couple.

The party saw actor Vishal Aditya Singh making a unique entry in a black sleeveless hoodie tee shirt and matching pants.

Others who attended the cocktail night were Terence Lewis, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Akash Choudhary, Nibedita Pal, Sushant Divgikar, RJ Anmol, Jiya Shankar and Nyrraa Banerji.

