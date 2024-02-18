Over 100 Huts Gutted In Fire In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Around 130 huts were gutted after a massive fire broke out in a slum cluster in Delhi's Shahbad village area, an official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Sharing the details, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze was received at 10:17 p.m. on Sunday.

“Total 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site and flames were doused,” said Garg.

"No causality or injuries have been reported. Around 130 huts got burned,” Garg added.

Further details were awaited.

