Excise Policy Scam: Kejriwal Skips 6Th ED Summons

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday again skipped the Enforcement Directorate summons in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

This is the sixth time Kejriwal has skipped the summons.

According to sources, he has termed the summons unconstitutional even as currently the validity of appearing before the ED is under the scrutiny of the court.

"Interestingly, the ED has taken the initiative to bring this matter to court themselves. Rather than persistently issuing summons, it is suggested that the ED await the court's decision, thus allowing due legal process to unfold," said the AAP sources.

Earlier, the ED on January 31, had issued summons to Kejriwal, and he was told to appear before it on February 2. That was the fifth summons issued to the AAP Convenor.

The financial probe agency's complaint alleged that Kejriwal intentionally did not want to obey the summons and kept on giving“lame excuses.”

"If a high-ranking public functionary like him disobeyed the law, it would set a wrong example for the common man, i.e., the Aam Aadmi,” the agency had said.

After ED moved the Delhi court against non-compliance of summons on February 17, Kejriwal appeared before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra of Rouse Avenue Court through video conferencing and told the court that due to the ongoing budget session, he could not physically appear before the court.

The court adjourned the matter to be heard on March 16 after Kejriwal moved an application for exemption from personal appearance.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra, had taken cognisance of the complaint on February 7.

