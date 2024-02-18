Office Furniture Market Sets New Record, Projected At USD 174.40 Billion By 2030 By 2030 At 8 % CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Office Furniture market is anticipated to grow from USD 101.76 Billion in 2023 to USD 174.40 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8 % during the forecast period.

A comprehensive examination of the recently released research report from Exactitude Consultancy, titled“Global Office Furniture Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024-2030” is presented. This study encompasses essential insights into the target market, including projections regarding potential revenue, customer demands, regional assessments, and the principal elements poised to influence the market's future trajectory. The report offers insights into prominent companies operating in the industry, newcomers to the market, supply chain innovations, financial considerations, noteworthy industry events, technological advancements, and forthcoming strategies, including mergers and acquisitions. To present readers with a holistic perspective of the market, the report categorizes the global Office Furniture Market based on criteria such as type, applications, distribution channels, geography, and more.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Competitive Landscape

The Office Furniture Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to Office Furniture Market.

Leading Key players included in this Report are:

Major players in the Office Furniture Market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research are: Steelcase Inc.,Herman Miller, Inc.,Haworth Inc.,HNI Corporation,Knoll, Inc.,Kimball International, Inc.,Global Furniture Group,Teknion Corporation,Kinnarps AB,Vitra International AG,Okamura Corporation,Kokuyo Co., Ltd.,La-Z-Boy Incorporated,KI Furniture,National Office Furniture,OFS Brands, Inc.,Meridian Office Group,EFG Holding AB,Office Star Products,Boss Design Ltd. among other domestic.

Recent Developments:

December 5, 2022: In 2023, Haworth will celebrate 75 years of innovation and, as the company proudly reaches another milestone, Haworth DesignLab will launch. This initiative will deliver new ideas, design diversity and desirability by partnering with talented designers and artists to find potential innovation for the ever-changing world.

January 23, 2019: Haworth Collection is adding over 50 product lines with an emphasis on acoustic solutions, furniture and lighting elements. Joining brands like Pablo Designs and GAN, the latest products are from BuzziSpace.

Office Furniture Market Segmentation:

Office Furniture Market by Material, Value (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Wood

Metal

Plastics

Others

Office Furniture Market by Product, Value (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Office Chairs

Office Tables

Storage Furniture

Office Systems Furniture

Reception Furniture

Other Product Types

Regional Outlook:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

North America accounted for the largest market in the Office Furniture market. It accounted for 36% of the worldwide market value. The office furniture market in North America has historically been a thriving and dynamic industry, a reflection of the region's significant corporate presence and robust economic activity. Products in this market are diverse and include desks, office chairs, storage options, and modular furniture sets. The demand for office furniture is mostly driven by the United States and Canada, where a sizable number of businesses-both big and small-are always in need of furnishing solutions. The growing emphasis on ergonomic designs and sustainable materials is one of the prominent trends in the North American office furniture market. Manufacturers have responded to the growing emphasis placed by organizations on the well-being of their workforce and the environment by providing furniture solutions that encourage comfort, flexibility, and eco-friendly practices.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

- Detailed overview of Office Furniture Market

- Changing market dynamics of the industry

- In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of Office Furniture Market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards Office Furniture Market performance

- Market player's information to sustain and enhance their footprint

Key Benefits:

⏩ This study gives a detailed analysis of drivers, restrains, opportunities and challenges limiting the market expansion of Office Furniture Market.

⏩ A descriptive analysis of demand-supply gap, estimation and forecast in the global Office Furniture Market.

⏩ Porter's five forces model gives an in-depth analysis of buyers and suppliers, threats of new entrants & substitutes and competition amongst the key market players.

⏩ By understanding the value chain analysis, the stakeholders can get a clear and detailed picture of this Office Furniture Market.

Following are some of the Most Important Questions that are Answered in this Report:

➟ What are the key regulatory frameworks governing significant sectors within the Office Furniture Market?

➟ Which technological advancements are exerting the most significant influence on the projected growth of the global Office Furniture Market?

➟ Who are the leading global enterprises currently exerting significant control over the majority of the Office Furniture Market?

➟ What primary business models are typically employed by the major companies in this market?

➟ What are the pivotal factors expected to impact the global expansion of the Office Furniture Market?

➟ How do major companies operating in the global Office Furniture Market space incorporate crucial strategies?

➟ What are the existing revenue contributions of various product categories in the global Office Furniture Market, and what changes are anticipated in this regard?

Why Choose Exactitude Consultancy's Market Report?

Unbiased conclusions and market insights.

24×7 customer service available to address client queries.

Highly efficient and experienced team of analysts striving to create top-quality reports.

Our reports have facilitated the growth of over 500 companies.

The systematic and methodical market research process.

