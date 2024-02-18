Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) SS-1H IP30 Flow Test And Operational Update Webcast

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) (OTCMKTS:TBNNY) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Joel Riddle, will host a webcast to update the market on the Company's Shenandoah South 1H (SS-1H) 30-day initial production (IP30) well test and ongoing operations in the Beetaloo Basin.
Time: 9:30am AEDT (Sydney, Melbourne)
Date: Monday, 26 February 2024
Webcast link (pre-register):
A recording of the webcast will be available on the Tamboran Resources website following completion of the presentation.
-p alt="Tamboran Resources Ltd" src="https://abnnewswire.net/images/logos/37752en.png" style="float:left; height:36px; margin:5px; width:120px" />Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is a natural gas company that intends to play a constructive role in the global energy transition towards a lower carbon future by developing low CO2 unconventional natural gas resources in the Beetaloo Sub-basin within the Greater McArthur Basin in the Northern Territory of Australia. Tamboran's key assets are a 25% working interest in EP 161 and a 100% working interest in EP 136, EP 143 and EP(A) 197 which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin.
Investor enquiries:
Chris Morbey
Vice President - Investor Relations
+61-2-8330-6626
...
Media enquiries:
+61 2 8330 6626
...
MENAFN18022024000111011020ID1107868783
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.