PSD Receives 6 Forensic Vehicles For Crime Scene Investigation From Germany

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah on Sunday met German Ambassador to Jordan Bertram von Moltke, with the discussions focusing on strengthening police cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of capacity building, improving security and humanitarian services, and exchanging expertise, technology and modern policing method.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Maaytah witnessed the handing over of 6 vehicles offered by the German government and the Federal Police leadership to the PSD, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

These vehicles are equipped with the latest technologies in relation to working with crime scene units in the forensic laboratories and evidence department.

Maaytah expressed gratitude to the German government for its support in combating crime and enhancing security and peace.

The German ambassador highlighted Jordan's key role in maintaining regional security and stability. He stressed his country's commitment to deepening cooperation with the PSD, supporting its efforts through capacity-building training programmes and providing modern technical equipment.