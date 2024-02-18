Princess Dina Mired Chairs Palestine Children's Relief Fund

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF) on Sunday announced the formation of a new Technical Advisory Board, chaired by HH Princess Dina Mired.

The board comprises experts from various sectors, including health and humanitarian aid, PCRF said.

The new board was launched at a recent meeting of the association in Amman, which was attended by around 200 members from the charity, medical and Jordanian business sectors, as well as some representatives from supporting and donor organisations.



The PCRF, which provides free medical care each year to thousands of children in occupied Palestine who have no access to the local healthcare system,

has provided over the past four months humanitarian and medical aid to children in Gaza worth more than JD17 million, according to Vivian Khalef, the PCRF chairperson.



Since its inception, the fund has provided medical care to approximately 2,000 Palestinian children outside of Occupied Palestine and humanitarian assistance to some 130,000 people, she added.



The PCRF has had a crucial role in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in Palestine, establishing pediatric cancer wards, as well as intensive care and cardiology units in Ramallah.