JAA, RFC Announce That Syndicate Has Authority To Issue Permets

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Artists Association (JAA) and the Royal Film Commission (RFC) on Sunday announced the issuance of a circular addressed to local, Arab and international companies working in the field of film and television production, confirming that the Syndicate has the authority to issue permits for artistic profession, in accordance with the provisions of the JAA Law of 1997.

During a press conference held at the Osama Mashini Theatre, Director Mohammed Yousef Abadi, head of the JAA, revealed that the syndicate's council has been working for about two years to coordinate with the RFC to issue this circular, stressing the joint efforts of the syndicate and the commission to promote Jordan's cultural and artistic endeavours.

He explained that the revenues generated by the permits to practice the profession will contribute to the syndicate's funds, especially those earmarked for health insurance and retirement benefits for Jordanian artists who are members of the syndicate, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.