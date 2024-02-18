Speakers Of Lower House, UAE Federal National Council Discuss Ties, War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lower House Speaker Ahmed Safadi and UAE Federal National Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash on Sunday emphasised the need to end the war against Gaza and push towards a two-state solution for the benefit of the Palestinian people, including their right to an independent state of their own.



During the meeting, the two sides affirmed the "deep-rooted" relations between Jordan and the UAE and highlighted the high level of coordination to serve the interests of both nations, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.



They also emphasised the importance of Hashemite Custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem as central to the preservation of the city's identity and heritage.

In press remarks following the talks, Safadi said that Jordan and the UAE see eye to eye on defending the Palestinians and advocating for the cessation of war on Gaza and the delivery of urgent aid to its people.



He also praised the UAE's support to Jordan in various fields, highlighting the inseparable security and stability of the two nations, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Ghobash praised the efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah to clarify the realities in Gaza and the Palestinian territories.



He also emphasised the pivotal role of the Hashemite Custodianship in protecting Jerusalem's holy sites despite the political and economic challenges facing Jordan.