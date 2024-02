Yuno Announces Jonathan Hall As The New Asia-Pacific Head

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Yuno, a leading global payment orchestration platform, appoints Jonathan Hall as Asia-Pacific Head, marking a new era in its expansion into other markets. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 February 2024 - Yuno , a leading global payment orchestration platform, has appointed Jonathan Hall as Asia-Pacific (APAC) Head, to drive its commercial strategy and regional presence. Hall brings extensive payment expertise from companies like Rapyd, PayPal, and Hyperwallet.









Jonathan Hall, Asia-Pacific (APAC) Head, Yuno

Simultaneously, Yuno has appointed Carol Grunberg as Director of Business Development. Leveraging her experience at companies like Citi, Northwestern Mutual, Ant (Alibaba Group), and Google, Grunberg will lead strategic initiatives to enhance Yuno's operational excellence, combining traditional financial acumen with innovative technology.



Regarding these appointments, Juan Pablo Ortega, Yuno's CEO and co-founder, stated: "Carol Grunberg and Jonathan Hall's arrival marks a new era for Yuno, solidifying our market position and reaffirming our mission to revolutionize the global payment system."



The payment orchestrator has successfully facilitated transactions in over 40 countries with 300+ payment methods, serving renowned clients like InDrive and Rappi. In this way, Yuno highlights its adaptability and versatility, offering innovative features such as one-click payment modifications, Smart Routing, and unified anti-fraud tool integration.



InDrive, a demonstration of shared success



For instance, InDrive , a taxi app where passengers and drivers negotiate fares in advance, recently shared the results of their partnership with Yuno, achieving a 90% payment approval rate, significantly boosting their expansion across Latin America in less than eight months.



This collaboration aims to optimize global transaction options, as InDrive operates in over 50 countries, enabling comprehensive payment coverage and intelligent payment routing. Julián Núñez, Yuno's co-founder, emphasizes, "InDrive now utilizes multiple processors, automatically selecting alternatives if one is rejected, prioritizing higher acceptance rates, lower transaction costs, and a better user experience".



With success stories like InDrive, fueled by Jonathan Hall and Carol Grunberg's appointment, Yuno reaffirms its commitment to facilitating international transactions, empowering companies with innovative tools to effectively manage their digital financial operations.













