(MENAFN- Live Mint) "US Presidential Polls 2024: Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley assailed Donald Trump's foreign policy, condemning criticized Donald Trump's approach to foreign policy, particularly highlighting his failure to speak out against the death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny reported by Bloomberg, Hayley said Sunday on ABC's This Week,“Either he sides with Putin and thinks it's cool that Putin killed one of his political opponents, or he just doesn't think it's that big of a deal. I think it's important to stand with the Russian people who believe Navalny was really talking for them.”\"When you hear Donald Trump say in South Carolina a week ago that he would encourage Putin to invade our allies if they weren't pulling their weight, that's bone-chilling because all he did in that one moment was empower Putin,\" Haley said Sunday on ABC's 'This Week.'Haley's comments follow a statement by Trump on February 10, where he indicated his willingness to support Russia to do \"whatever the hell they want\" NATO member nation that fails to meet defense spending requirements, who served as Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, has intensified her criticism of her former boss's foreign policy, particularly as she faces a tough battle in her home state's Republican primary on February 24. Recent polls indicate that Haley, Trump's sole remaining challenger for the GOP presidential nomination, is significantly behind by double digits Read: 'I'd encourage Russia to attack any member nation,' says Donald Trump amidst NATO, Ukraine aidShe blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for Navalny's death, aligning herself with similar accusations made by other Western leaders, including President Joe Biden. Russia's prison service stated that Navalny became ill at a high-security prison where he was detained and that medical staff were unable to revive him.“You look at this hero, he was fighting corruption,” she said.“He was fighting what Putin does and what did Putin do? He killed him just like he does all his political opponents,” Bloomberg reported, 47, was a leading voice against Putin, drawing his ire by investigations that exposed corruption at state companies and videos on the lavish lives of senior officials Read: 2024 US Election: What if Joe Biden or Donald Trump leave the presidential race?In her bid for the presidency, Haley has emphasized her expertise in foreign policy, pledging to adopt a more assertive stance towards China and other adversaries of the United States worldwide. She has voiced disapproval of Trump's approach, which included threats towards NATO members who didn't meet defense spending targets and his reluctance to provide additional aid to Ukraine a town hall event on Sunday, Haley reiterated her critique of Trump while also indicating her intention to address NATO allies privately rather than publicly if they failed to fulfill their commitments Read: US Presidential polls: Russian President Putin prefers Biden's win for 2nd term over Trump, says 'more experienced and...'As reported by Bloomberg,“I will absolutely put the hammer on our NATO countries that they do have to carry their weight, but you do that behind closed doors,” Haley said at the forum hosted by Fox News.“You do that and let them know that the United States is not gonna carry the burden, but you don't do it in the eyes of our enemies.”Her perspectives set her apart from the majority of her party, which has largely embraced Trump's isolationist tendencies. However, this stance may appeal to Democrats and independent voters, potentially strengthening her position.(With inputs from agencies)

