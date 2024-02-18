BAFTA Awards Winners: Oppenheimer Dominates With Seven Trophies, See Full List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On a triumphant evening at the BAFTA Film Awards in London, Christopher Nolan's epic movie \"Oppenheimer\" claimed the spotlight, securing a total of seven awards. The film centred around the creation of the atomic bomb, delivered a powerful statement ahead of the upcoming Oscars.\"Oppenheimer\" clinched top honours, including Best Film, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. Murphy portrayed J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned US theoretical physicist often referred to as the \"father of the atomic bomb,\" grappling with the repercussions of his creation movie, which has already grossed over $1 billion, previously triumphed at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, solidifying its frontrunner status for the upcoming Oscars Murphy, in his first BAFTA win, expressed gratitude to Nolan for recognizing his potential, stating, \"seeing something in me I probably didn't see myself.\" The actor, collecting the award at London's Royal Festival Hall, described the success as \"mind-blowing\" and admitted to being both thrilled and a little shocked Robert Downey Jr., it marked his second BAFTA win, with his previous accolade coming 31 years ago for playing Charlie Chaplin. Upon receiving the award, the US star humorously recounted Nolan's advice to adopt an understated approach in his role, aiming to restore \"my dwindling credibility.\"Success for \"Poor Things\"The surreal dark comedy \"Poor Things\" had a successful night too, securing five awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone. Stone, who also won in 2017 for \"La La Land,\" delivered a no-holds-barred performance in the film, portraying a Victorian reanimated corpse brought back to life president Prince William represented Britain's royal family at the ceremony's the Full List of Winners at the 77th BAFTAs:Best film: Winner - OppenheimerAnatomy of a FallThe HoldoversKillers of the Flower MoonPoor Things

Outstanding British film: Winner - The Zone of InterestAll of Us StrangersHow to Have SexNapoleonThe Old OakPoor ThingsRye LaneSaltburnScrapperWonka

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: Winner - Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O'Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)Bobi Wine: The People's President – Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (director)

Best film not in the English language: Winner - The Zone of Interest20 Days in MariupolAnatomy of a FallPast LivesSociety of the Snow

Best Documentary: Winner - 20 Days in MariupolAmerican SymphonyBeyond UtopiaStill: A Michael J Fox MovieWham!

Best animated film: Winner - The Boy and the HeronChicken Run: Dawn of the NuggetElementalSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Director: Winner - Christopher Nolan, OppenheimerAndrew Haigh, All of Us StrangersJustine Triet, Anatomy of a FallAlexander Payne, The HoldoversBradley Cooper, MaestroJonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay: Winner - Anatomy of a Fall

BarbieThe HoldoversMaestroPast Lives

Best adapted screenplay: Winner - American Fiction

All of Us StrangersOppenheimerPoor ThingsThe Zone of Interest

Best leading actress: Winner - Emma Stone, Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino, The Color PurpleSandra Hüller, Anatomy of a FallCarey Mulligan, MaestroVivian Oparah, Rye LaneMargot Robbie, Barbie

Best leading actor: Winner - Cillian Murphy, OppenheimerBradley Cooper, MaestroColman Domingo, RustinPaul Giamatti, The HoldoversBarry Keoghan, SaltburnTeo Yoo, Past Lives

Best supporting actress: Winner - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, OppenheimerDanielle Brooks, The Color PurpleClaire Foy, All of Us StrangersSandra Hüller, The Zone of InterestRosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best supporting actor: Winner - Robert Downey Jr, OppenheimerRobert De Niro, Killers of the Flower MoonJacob Elordi, SaltburnRyan Gosling, BarbiePaul Mescal, All of Us StrangersDominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Best casting: Winner - The Holdovers

All of Us StrangersAnatomy of a FallHow to Have SexKillers of the Flower Moon

Best Cinematography: Winner - Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower MoonMaestroPoor ThingsThe Zone of Interest

Best Editing: Winner - Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a FallKillers of the Flower MoonPoor ThingsThe Zone of Interest

Best costume design: Winner - Poor Things

BarbieKillers of the Flower MoonNapoleonOppenheimer

Best makeup and hair: Winner - Poor Things

Killers of the Flower MoonMaestroNapoleonOppenheimer

Best original score: Winner - Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower MoonPoor ThingsSaltburnSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best production design: Winner - Poor Things

BarbieKillers of the Flower MoonOppenheimerThe Zone of Interest

Best sound: Winner - The Zone of Interest

FerrariMaestroMission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part OneOppenheimer

Best special visual effects: Winner - Poor Things

The CreatorGuardians of the Galaxy Vol 3Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part OneNapoleon

Best British short animation: Winner - Crab DayVisible MendingWild Summon

Best British short film: Winner - Jellyfish and Lobster

Festival of SlapsGorkaSuch a Lovely DayYellow

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public): Winner - Mia McKenna-Bruce

Phoebe DynevorAyo EdebiriJacob ElordiSophie Wilde(With inputs from AFP)

