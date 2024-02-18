BAFTA Awards Winners: Oppenheimer Dominates With Seven Trophies, See Full List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On a triumphant evening at the BAFTA Film Awards in London, Christopher Nolan's epic movie \"Oppenheimer\" claimed the spotlight, securing a total of seven awards. The film centred around the creation of the atomic bomb, delivered a powerful statement ahead of the upcoming Oscars.\"Oppenheimer\" clinched top honours, including Best Film, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy, and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. Murphy portrayed J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned US theoretical physicist often referred to as the \"father of the atomic bomb,\" grappling with the repercussions of his creation movie, which has already grossed over $1 billion, previously triumphed at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, solidifying its frontrunner status for the upcoming Oscars Murphy, in his first BAFTA win, expressed gratitude to Nolan for recognizing his potential, stating, \"seeing something in me I probably didn't see myself.\" The actor, collecting the award at London's Royal Festival Hall, described the success as \"mind-blowing\" and admitted to being both thrilled and a little shocked Robert Downey Jr., it marked his second BAFTA win, with his previous accolade coming 31 years ago for playing Charlie Chaplin. Upon receiving the award, the US star humorously recounted Nolan's advice to adopt an understated approach in his role, aiming to restore \"my dwindling credibility.\"Success for \"Poor Things\"The surreal dark comedy \"Poor Things\" had a successful night too, securing five awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone. Stone, who also won in 2017 for \"La La Land,\" delivered a no-holds-barred performance in the film, portraying a Victorian reanimated corpse brought back to life president Prince William represented Britain's royal family at the ceremony's the Full List of Winners at the 77th BAFTAs:Best film: Winner - OppenheimerAnatomy of a FallThe HoldoversKillers of the Flower MoonPoor Things
Outstanding British film: Winner - The Zone of InterestAll of Us StrangersHow to Have SexNapoleonThe Old OakPoor ThingsRye LaneSaltburnScrapperWonka
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer: Winner - Earth Mama – Savanah Leaf (writer, director, producer), Shirley O'Connor (producer), Medb Riordan (producer)Blue Bag Life – Lisa Selby (director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (director, producer), Alex Fry (producer)Bobi Wine: The People's President – Christopher Sharp (director) [also directed by Moses Bwayo]How to Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker (writer, director)Is There Anybody Out There? – Ella Glendining (director)
Best film not in the English language: Winner - The Zone of Interest20 Days in MariupolAnatomy of a FallPast LivesSociety of the Snow
Best Documentary: Winner - 20 Days in MariupolAmerican SymphonyBeyond UtopiaStill: A Michael J Fox MovieWham!
Best animated film: Winner - The Boy and the HeronChicken Run: Dawn of the NuggetElementalSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best Director: Winner - Christopher Nolan, OppenheimerAndrew Haigh, All of Us StrangersJustine Triet, Anatomy of a FallAlexander Payne, The HoldoversBradley Cooper, MaestroJonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay: Winner - Anatomy of a Fall
BarbieThe HoldoversMaestroPast Lives
Best adapted screenplay: Winner - American Fiction
All of Us StrangersOppenheimerPoor ThingsThe Zone of Interest
Best leading actress: Winner - Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color PurpleSandra Hüller, Anatomy of a FallCarey Mulligan, MaestroVivian Oparah, Rye LaneMargot Robbie, Barbie
Best leading actor: Winner - Cillian Murphy, OppenheimerBradley Cooper, MaestroColman Domingo, RustinPaul Giamatti, The HoldoversBarry Keoghan, SaltburnTeo Yoo, Past Lives
Best supporting actress: Winner - Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, OppenheimerDanielle Brooks, The Color PurpleClaire Foy, All of Us StrangersSandra Hüller, The Zone of InterestRosamund Pike, Saltburn
Best supporting actor: Winner - Robert Downey Jr, OppenheimerRobert De Niro, Killers of the Flower MoonJacob Elordi, SaltburnRyan Gosling, BarbiePaul Mescal, All of Us StrangersDominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Best casting: Winner - The Holdovers
All of Us StrangersAnatomy of a FallHow to Have SexKillers of the Flower Moon
Best Cinematography: Winner - Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower MoonMaestroPoor ThingsThe Zone of Interest
Best Editing: Winner - Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a FallKillers of the Flower MoonPoor ThingsThe Zone of Interest
Best costume design: Winner - Poor Things
BarbieKillers of the Flower MoonNapoleonOppenheimer
Best makeup and hair: Winner - Poor Things
Killers of the Flower MoonMaestroNapoleonOppenheimer
Best original score: Winner - Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower MoonPoor ThingsSaltburnSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best production design: Winner - Poor Things
BarbieKillers of the Flower MoonOppenheimerThe Zone of Interest
Best sound: Winner - The Zone of Interest
FerrariMaestroMission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part OneOppenheimer
Best special visual effects: Winner - Poor Things
The CreatorGuardians of the Galaxy Vol 3Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part OneNapoleon
Best British short animation: Winner - Crab DayVisible MendingWild Summon
Best British short film: Winner - Jellyfish and Lobster
Festival of SlapsGorkaSuch a Lovely DayYellow
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public): Winner - Mia McKenna-Bruce
Phoebe DynevorAyo EdebiriJacob ElordiSophie Wilde(With inputs from AFP)
MENAFN18022024007365015876ID1107868577
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.