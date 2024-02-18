Shivaji Jayanti 2024: 7 Facts About Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shivaji Jayanti is an annual observance in India that commemorates the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, one of the most celebrated and revered figures in Indian history. This day falls on February 19th every year according to the Gregorian calendar.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

was born on 19 February 1630 in Pune's Shivneri Durg to Jijabai and Shahji Bhonsle.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's name originated from a local deity called Shivai rather than Lord Shiva. His deeds earned him godlike grandeur.



He built several naval forts at Jaigarh, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg, etc to

keep foreign invaders at bay. He also had four warships

including Manjuhasm Pals, Gurabs and Gallibats.

Shivaji

despite having limited resources, introduced raiding warfare skills when he captured the 'Torna' fort and gave the first major blow to the Sultan of Bijapur at a young age.

The Maratha army was divided into several units and each unit had 25 soldiers.

An army of 2,000 men was converted into 10,000 soldiers including Hindus & Muslims.

Shivaji strongly opposed violence or harassment against women and gave strict instructions to the soldiers that no woman should be harmed while raiding.

Shivaji was well versed in the geography of his area, guerrilla tactics, attacking small groups with enemies, etc. and was called a rat of the hills.



Shivaji was sure that Afzal Khan would attack him. So, he wore armour underneath which stopped Khan's dagger when the latter embraced Shivaji during a meeting.