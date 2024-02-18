BAFTA Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', Christopher Nolan Win Big; Winners Full List Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 2024 British Academy Film Awards were presented on Sunday at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England with 'Oppenheimer' winning big. This year, the Christopher Nolan-starrer film, a fan favorite during award season, had 13 nominations overall and won seven prizes, including best film, lead actor, and director.

Christopher Nolan's acceptance speech

In his acceptance speech after winning his first-ever BAFTA, director Christopher Nolan thanked Universal Studios "for letting us take on something dark, and seeing the potential for that."



'Poor Things' wins 5 titles

The other notable evening winner was 'Poor Things' which took up five awards total, including the lead actress prize given to Emma Stone.

Supporting actress

Throughout this award season, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, star of 'The Holdovers', has dominated the supporting actress category. As she accepted her BAFTA, Randolph thanked her co-star Paul Giamatti and remarked, "Gosh, I cry every time I say your name." You stand for everything admirable and admirable about our trade.

Full nominations and winners list-

Best Film

'Anatomy of a Fall', 'The Holdovers', 'Killers of The Flower Moon', 'Oppenheimer', 'Poor Things'.

Winner- 'Oppenheimer'.

Outstanding British Film

'All of Us Strangers', 'How to Have Sex', 'Napoleon', 'The Old Oak', 'Poor Things', 'Rye Lane', 'Saltburn', 'Scrapper', 'Wonka' and 'The Zone of Interest'.

Winner- 'The Zone of Interest'.

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

'Blue Bag Life', 'Bobi Wine: The People's President', 'Earth Mama', 'How To Have Sex', 'Is There Anybody Out There?', A scene from 'The Zone of Interest'– Courtesy of A24

Winner- 'Earth Mama'.

Film Not in the English Language

'20 Days In Mariupol', Anatomy of a Fall', Past Lives', 'Society of the Snow', 'The Zone of Interest'.

Winner- 'The Zone of Interest'.

Documentary

'20 Days In Mariupol', 'American Symphony', Beyond Utopia', 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie', Wham!'.

Winner- '20 Days In Mariupol'

Director

Andrew Haigh for 'All of Us Strangers'

Justine Triet for 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Alexander Payne for 'The Holdovers'

Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro'

Christopher Nolan for 'Oppenheimer'

Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone of Interest'

Winner- Christopher Nolan for 'Oppenheimer'

Leading Actor

Barry Keoghan for 'Saltburn'

Bradley Cooper for 'Maestro'

Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer'

Colman Domingo for 'Rustin'

Paul Giamatti for 'The Holdovers'

Teo Yoo for 'Past Lives'

Emma Stone for 'Poor Things' – Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

Winner- Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer'

Leading Actress

Carey Mulligan, 'Maestro'

Emma Stone, 'Poor Things'

Fantasia Barrino, 'The Color Purple'

Margot Robbie, 'Barbie'

Sandra Hüller, 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Vivian Oparah, 'Rye Lane'

Winner- Emma Stone, 'Poor Things'