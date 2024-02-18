Farmers Protest 2.0: Union Ministers Propose Five-Year Plan At Fourth Round Of Talks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The central government, after the fourth round of talks, has proposed a five-year agreement to purchase pulses, maize, and cotton crops from farmers at minimum support prices (MSP). The discussions, attended by key ministers such as Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, Nityanand Rai, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took place at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Chandigarh.

Minister Piyush Goyal announced that government agencies, such as NCCF and NAFED, would enter into contracts with farmers to buy crops like 'tur dal,' 'urad dal,' 'masoor dal,' and maize at MSP for the next five years. He emphasized that there would be no quantity limit, and a dedicated portal would be established for this purpose. The proposal aims to safeguard Punjab's farming, enhance groundwater levels, and prevent land degradation.

While farmer leaders, including Sarwan Singh Pandher, acknowledged the proposal, they expressed the need to discuss it within their forums on February 19-20. The leaders hope to gather expert opinions before deciding on their course of action. Additionally, pending discussions on loan waivers and other demands remain, with a warning that the 'Delhi Chalo' march could resume on February 21 if issues persist.

Ahead of the talks, farmer unions announced plans to gherao BJP leaders' residences in Punjab for three days. However, if unresolved issues persist, the 'Delhi Chalo' march is set to resume. The government is urged to address farmers' demands before the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In Haryana's Kurukshetra, farmer leaders, including Gurnam Singh Charuni, gathered to strategize and express solidarity with the ongoing protests. Plans were made to unite all farmer organizations and stage protests in support of the agitation. The surprising restriction on farmers traveling to Delhi on their tractors was also highlighted.

Protesting farmers from Punjab have been stationed at Shambhu and Khanauri points on the state's border with Haryana since February 13. Their demands encompass a legal guarantee of MSP, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers, debt waiver, no electricity tariff hike, withdrawal of police cases, justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation for the families of farmers who died during the previous agitation in 2020-21.