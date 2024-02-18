Kerala News LIVE: High-Temperature Alert Issued For 3 Districts In Kerala Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:04 am: Police take case against SFI-DYFI activists for release of SFI workers from police custody

The Mattannur police registered a case against SFI and DYFI activists in connection with the release of activists from police custody in Kannur. A case has been registered for assaulting the police and obstructing official duties.



8:45 am: Youth dies in bike accident in Thiruvananthapuram

A youth died in a bike accident at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased was identified as AB David. The young man who was with him was admitted to the Medical College Hospital with serious injuries.

8:34 am: High-temperature alert issued for 3 districts in Kerala today

A high-temperature alert has been issued for several districts in Kerala, including Kozhikode, Kannur, and Thiruvananthapuram today. Temperatures in these regions are expected to soar three to four degrees Celsius above the normal range. According to meteorological reports, the maximum temperature in Kozhikode could reach as high as 37°C, while in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur districts, it may climb to 36°C.

8:15 am: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to visit Wayanad today

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will visit the family members of those killed in the wild animal attack in Wayanad today. The governor will visit the houses of Ajeesh from Padamala, Paul from Pakkam, and Prajeesh from Moodakolli. The governor also has a meeting with the bishop of Mananthavady.



7:56 am:

2-year-old child goes

missing in Thiruvananthapuram

A 2-year-old girl was kidnapped in Petta, Thiruvananthapuram this morning. The police stated that the daughter of a nomadic couple was missing. The police have started investigations into the incident.

The police are examining the CCTV footage. The police informed that the entire city is being checked.

