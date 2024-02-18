Mammootty's 'Bramayugam' Mints Rs 12 Crore In Four Days; Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mammootty's film "Bramayugam" shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. As per Sacnik reports, the film's dominance, which began on its release day, persists even on the first Sunday. With Sunday's opening figures factored in, the total Indian box office collection for the film stands at Rs 12.80 crore. There are indications that the film's global collection might exceed Rs 30 crore.

On Sunday, February 18, the total occupancy for the movie was reported to be 67.62 percent. The initial estimates suggest that the collection amounted to Rs 3.90 crore, with the possibility of reaching Rs 4 crore. The trackers anticipate that this performance will mark the highest collection for a Malayalam film this year, excluding its release day.

The occupancy figures show that a large crowd came to watch the movie with morning shows at 56.75 percent, afternoon shows at 71.86 percent, evening shows at 71.86 percent, and night shows at 63.20 percent occupied.



The movie has achieved a remarkable milestone by receiving positive word-of-mouth publicity not only within Kerala but also in other languages. Despite being just three days since its release, the film has garnered significant attention both domestically and internationally. The performances of Mammootty and the rest of the cast have been widely acclaimed. The film and Mammootty are currently trending on social media platforms, attracting widespread discussion.



The black-and-white film captivates cinematic experience, with Mammootty playing the lead and Arjun Ashokan, Siddharth Bharathan and Amalda Liz in the supporting roles.

'Bramayugam' marks the debut production venture of Night Shift Studios and was released in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

The film made its debut in over 22 countries globally. Among these are various European nations, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Georgia, France, Poland, Malta, Uzbekistan, Austria, Moldova, and Italy. Additionally, audiences in Gulf countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain can anticipate its release. The movie was also released in the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.



