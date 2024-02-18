               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
UP Youth Killed As Security Guard’S Gun Goes Off During Scuffle


2/18/2024 10:15:08 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 19 (IANS) A youth died here after he allegedly suffered a bullet injury as the gun of the apartment's security guard accidentally went off during a scuffle between the two.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in the Dubagga police station area in Lucknow. The youth was trying to trespass on a multi-storey apartment, police said.

According to reports, police got information that a youth was lying by the roadside near the apartment at Kuda Crossing. The man was later identified as 22-year-old Aman, a resident of the Shahpur Bhamrauli village under Dubagga police station.

A police team rushed to the scene and took the victim to the KGMU trauma centre where he was declared dead. The doctors in their examination found that the youth had a gunshot injury in his stomach and died due to excessive bleeding.

After this, the police reached the crime scene where they quizzed security guard Kamlesh, 44, of the Maal police station area in the state capital.

Kamlesh alleged that Aman was trying to enter the apartment when the former was on duty there. He also claimed that he and the victim had a scuffle during which the security guard's double barrel gun went off and the bullet hit the youth in the stomach. The youth subsequently ran away from the scene but fell unconscious at a little distance.

Inspector, Dubagga police station, Abhinav Verma said Kamlesh had been arrested and further probe into the incident was underway.

