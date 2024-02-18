(MENAFN- The Conversation) Provide operational support within the Department of Microbiology and Immunology

Job no: 0061683

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Fixed-term for 12 months

Faculty: Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences

Department/School: School of Biomedical Sciences

Salary: UOM 5 – $79,961 – $91,844 p.a. plus 17% super



Provide operational support to the Department of Microbiology and Immunology

Based at the Doherty Institute with a firsthand view of groundbreaking research Salary packaging, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

The Administrative Officer will be responsible for providing operational support to the administration team, specifically the Strategy and Operations Manager (SOM), Head of Department and other key stakeholders within the Department of Microbiology and Immunology. The Administrative Officer will be required to provide high quality support across a range of diverse tasks including human resources, finance, general office administration, building and facilities, IT support, event management, communications, travel and occupational health and safety. Reporting to the SOM, this position is based at the Doherty Institute and works collaboratively with stakeholders across the Department, School of Biomedical Sciences, Doherty Institute, Faculty, and broader University Services at all levels of the organisation.

Your responsibilities will include:



Overseeing critical HR activities within the Department Office, including recruitment, performance reviews, onboarding/offboarding and contract management

Coordinating Department administrative operations Coordinating and supporting department seminar series and other events

Who We Are Looking For

Organisation and time management skills will come naturally to you, enabling you to effectively manage competing deadlines and changing priorities whilst ensuring all work completed is of high quality. You will use your superior workplace maturity and judgement skills to respond to emerging tasks, understanding when referral or escalation is required. You will be adept at managing a wide variety of stakeholder relationships with people from diverse backgrounds and at all levels of the organisation. Ideally you would possess event management skills and an understanding of University structures and processes.

You will also have:



An undergraduate tertiary qualification or an equivalent combination of relevant experience and/or education/training

Excellent attention to detail and commitment to accuracy at all times An ability to understand and implement policy and procedure within a complex working environment

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

This role requires that the successful candidate must undergo and maintain an up-to-date Working with Children Check. This is essential to guarantee a secure environment for all individuals at the University. In the case the selected candidate doesn't have a valid Working with Children Check, they will be able to apply for the WWCC as part of the initial onboarding procedures.

Your New Team – School of Biomedical Sciences



As part of the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences since 2015, the School comprises three Departments, Departments of Anatomy and Physiology, Biochemistry and Pharmacology, and Microbiology and Immunology . It has 85 research groups across the three departments, awarding-winning teachers and more than 2500 equivalent full-time student enrolments each year.

Our Mission

Create an innovative and inclusive academic environment building on a strong legacy of world-class excellence and lay the foundation for new generations of biomedical researchers to create new knowledge and lead the revolution in biomedicine, and realise their dream of advancing human health locally and globally.

What We Offer You!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits, including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services and discounts on graduate courses. For more information, check out our benefits page!

About the University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be Yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume

Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience The responses against the Selection Criteria^ (found in the Position Description)

^For information to help you with compiling short statements to answer the selection criteria and competencies, please go to

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Nick Petersen via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.

If you have any particular questions regarding the job please follow the details listed on the Position Description.