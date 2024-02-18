(MENAFN- The Conversation) La Trobe University and Navitas have partnered in the delivery of La Trobe University undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Sydney for over 10 years.

La Trobe University is ranked in the top 1% of universities worldwide. It is a university known for making a positive difference in the lives of its students, partners and communities. Navitas is a leading global education provider that has helped generations of learners transform their lives through education.

We are now seeking a new General Manager, La Trobe University Sydney Campus who will be responsible for leading the strategic, financial and operational objectives of the Sydney campus. The General Manager will also be responsible for developing and executing ambitious and diverse future growth plans, repositioning of the La Trobe brand and further developing deeper community and industry engagement within Sydney and surrounds.

The Sydney Campus offers foundation studies and diploma programs, along with a range of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in the areas of accounting, business, management, IT and health sciences.

Based on the new state-of-the-art campus, located in the centre of Sydney's CBD, this role will require a hands-on and collaborative leader who strives to deliver an educational experience of the highest quality. The Sydney Campus offers a friendly and supportive community with our students originating from more than 30 countries who contribute to a rich, multicultural education experience.

