UAE – Cuba Announces Food Security Initiative: Brazil To Invest R$400M In New Industrial Districts

UAE / BRAZIL / CUBA, (TV BRICS) – Cuban ambassador to the UAE Norberto Escalona has announced a joint initiative with Brazil and the UAE to successfully co-operate on food security; while Rio de Janeiro government to invest R$400 million in the creation of 24 new industrial districts.

Food security initiative

The agreement was reached during the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). Emirates News Agency WAM also reported a tripartite agreement for US$50 million worth of food aid from Brazil.

According to a note from Cuba's ministry of foreign Affairs, the initiative is part of a joint effort to develop sustainable food systems, agriculture and promote climate protection measures.

The UAE advised of its commitment to tackling global issues and this agreement is a recognition of the importance of collective action.

The UAE will provide financial support and increased investment in relevant core projects. UAE minister of State for International Co-operation Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy said the agreement will help preserve the environment and limit the effects of climate change on manufacturers.

Brazil to invest R$400M in new industrial districts

Meanwhile, Rio de Janeiro government to invest R$400 million in the creation of 24 new industrial districts. Industrial production in Rio de Janeiro ended in 2023 with an increase of 4.5 percent. Comparing December 2023 and 2022, the increase is 5.5 percent.

“These data are contained in the regional monthly industrial production survey (PIM) published by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The growth recorded during the industrialisation of Rio de Janeiro far exceeded the national result (0.2 percent).”

“This year, the state government will invest R$400 million (US 60,3 million) to create 24 new industrial districts in Rio de Janeiro and revitalise ten existing ones. The initiative is part of the state's reindustrialisation strategy. This is reported by Toda Palavra, a partner of TV BRICS.

“The result achieved last year is due to the performance of the oil, steel and automotive sectors, the segments that are most active,” explained minister for economic development, industry, trade and services Vinicius Farah.

