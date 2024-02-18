Fedorov Predicts Launch Of First Electronic Notary Services In Spring

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first electronic notary services are expected to be available this spring.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said this in the 'Slon' podcast on the Diia YouTube channel, Ukrinform reported.

"We are launching an electronic notary, and the first services will be available this spring. When it is fully launched, people abroad will be able to issue powers of attorney," Fedorov said.

In addition, the Diia team is working on a service that would allow Ukrainians to estimate public services they have received offline.

"Then we will see in real-time how people evaluate certain service centers or government offices. We will publish a quarterly rating of the best and worst and make staffing decisions," the minister announced.

Fedorov also said that work is underway to launch the Mriia app.

As reported, on February 13, the government passed a resolution allowing the code of the Diia app to be opened.