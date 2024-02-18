Uzbekistan Shares Loan Portfolio Volume Of Banking System

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 19. The loan
portfolio of Uzbekistan's banking system amounted to 471.4 trillion
soums ($38.2 billion) by the end of 2023, which is 21 percent
higher year-on-year, Trend reports.
According to Central Bank of Uzbekistan data, banks allocated
148.6 trillion soums ($12 billion) to individuals in 2023, a 47
percent increase over the previous year.
Loans to legal businesses climbed by 12 percent, reaching 322.7
trillion soums ($26.1 billion) in 2023.
The Central Bank reports that people obtained 58.1 trillion soums
($4.7 billion) in mortgage loans (25 percent growth), 44.5 trillion
soums ($3.6 billion) in consumer loans (92 percent growth), and
24.5 trillion soums ($1.9 billion) in microcredits (67 percent
growth). Loans for education totaled 4.7 trillion soums, or $381.4
million (131 percent growth), while loans for entrepreneurship
development totaled 16.3 trillion soums, or $1.3 billion (13
percent growth).
Loans worth 140.1 trillion soums or $11.3 billion (30 percent of
the total loan portfolio) were directed to industry, 47.2 trillion
soums or $3.8 billion (10 percent) to agriculture, 34.3 trillion
soums or $2.7 billion (7 percent) to transport and communications,
and 32.5 trillion soums or $2.6 billion (7 percent) to trade and
catering.
Meanwhile, the volume of Uzbek commercial banks' problem loans
amounted to 16.6 trillion soums ($1.3 billion) as of January 1,
2024.
The data from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan shows that the
share of problem loans in the loan portfolio of commercial banks
amounted to 3.5 percent.
