               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Uzbekistan Shares Loan Portfolio Volume Of Banking System


2/18/2024 10:07:34 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 19. The loan portfolio of Uzbekistan's banking system amounted to 471.4 trillion soums ($38.2 billion) by the end of 2023, which is 21 percent higher year-on-year, Trend reports.

According to Central Bank of Uzbekistan data, banks allocated 148.6 trillion soums ($12 billion) to individuals in 2023, a 47 percent increase over the previous year.

Loans to legal businesses climbed by 12 percent, reaching 322.7 trillion soums ($26.1 billion) in 2023.

The Central Bank reports that people obtained 58.1 trillion soums ($4.7 billion) in mortgage loans (25 percent growth), 44.5 trillion soums ($3.6 billion) in consumer loans (92 percent growth), and 24.5 trillion soums ($1.9 billion) in microcredits (67 percent growth). Loans for education totaled 4.7 trillion soums, or $381.4 million (131 percent growth), while loans for entrepreneurship development totaled 16.3 trillion soums, or $1.3 billion (13 percent growth).

Loans worth 140.1 trillion soums or $11.3 billion (30 percent of the total loan portfolio) were directed to industry, 47.2 trillion soums or $3.8 billion (10 percent) to agriculture, 34.3 trillion soums or $2.7 billion (7 percent) to transport and communications, and 32.5 trillion soums or $2.6 billion (7 percent) to trade and catering.

Meanwhile, the volume of Uzbek commercial banks' problem loans amounted to 16.6 trillion soums ($1.3 billion) as of January 1, 2024.

The data from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan shows that the share of problem loans in the loan portfolio of commercial banks amounted to 3.5 percent.

MENAFN18022024000187011040ID1107868542

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search