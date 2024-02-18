Closing Statements 2/22 In Groundbreaking TSCA Fluoride Trial: EPA Witnesses Admit Under Oath Fluoride Is Neurotoxic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Judge Edward ChenDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michael Connett attorney for the plaintiffs says,“Because the regulatory agencies have failed to do their job for decades, the court is now in the position of having to do it for them.”Dallas For Safer Water activists declare,“The agencies charged to“Protect Public Health” have dragged their feet, lied, and neglected key principles in doing their job. These are the same tactics the proponents of Fluoridation at the Dallas City Hall have used for the last TEN years. We have been trying to get the Dallas City Council to STOP Fluoridation, they have the authority to vote to STOP it today.”Karen Favazza Spencer, an environmental health activist who is associated with the trial and co-author of one of the studies that was mentioned in the trial (Spencer & Limeback, 2018) said, "The initial 2016 Petition to the EPA and 2017 lawsuit listed hundreds of animal studies. The first part of the NTP investigations into fluoride exposure and developmental neurotoxicity began in 2015 with a systematic literature review of animal studies. The evidence was moderately strong that fluoride caused memory and learning deficits in the animals. However, an individual animal study conducted by the NTP (McPherson et al. 2018) on 24 rats did not have that finding, which consequently caused the NTP to downgrade its overall assessment of the animal findings to“inadequate." Spencer and Limeback published a critique of McPherson that identified ten".Spencer explains,“The fluoridationist marketing guru whose only degree is in journalism and who has made a living as a public relations consultant for pro-fluoridation factions since the 1990s created this "Harm Wheel" as part of a framing workshop. He coaches dentists and other fluoridationists to“frame” the conversation around cavity protection and to not allow any conversation about science that associates fluoridation with harms demonstrated in the wheel. Jacobs often travels to workshops with an internationally known fluoridationist who coaches dentists and members of the Board of Health to pound the table with their fist and loudly declare that they don't have to debate science about fluoridation any more than they need to debate that the table is flat". Spencer states,“The fact of the matter is there is substantial robust high-quality science documenting chronic ingestion of fluoride in water with all the harms in the Harm Wheel.”This Legendary 9-day Trial gave the Judge and the Public an opportunity to hear the science from the experts that realize the harm of ingesting fluoride. This trial also provided an opportunity to hear the EPA Risk Assessor and Director of Integrity, Dr. Stanley Barone, admit that the EPA“safe” concentrations of fluoride of 1.5 are certainly toxic, and“there's something there” at optimum fluoride levels that is probably causing the kidneys of many pregnant women to become“oversaturated” and therefore unable to function normally, but he doesn't feel it is scientifically justifiable to do a risk assessment at this point in time.Michael Connett asked Barone,“Do you feel comfortable as a risk assessor, exposing pregnant women to a level of fluoride that is so high that the kidney is oversaturated?” Barone avoided answering, Connett asked again,“Are you comfortable then with a pregnant woman having so much fluoride in her circulating system that their kidney has lost the ability to efficiently process it?” EPA lawyers objected to the question as“vague and argumentative” but Chen overruled. After a long pause Barone responded,“Again, putting this in context, my comfort level, I don't think is germane.”Throughout Barone's testimony, Connett read several times from Barone's deposition testimony for“impeachment purpose” to demonstrate he was misrepresenting his responses.Spencer recalls,“The $500 per hour EPA / NASEM witness Dr. David Savitz, blatantly misrepresented science, misreporting two studies that found adverse effects and claiming that sex differences were not a thing in neurotoxicity when in fact they are a well-know. When he was called out on cross-examination for his lies, he just blustered”.Dallas For Safer Water says,“This Fluoride Trial has clearly exposed Fluoridation as a serious threat for our health and the heath of our future generations. Through the trial and deposition process the treachery used by those wanting fluoridation to continue has been exposed. Also, it exposed how mainstream media is complicit, not one of the“papers of record” wrote about this trial and findings. Findings that effect over 200 million in the U.S. We applaud Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. and Derrick Broze for their detailed coverage and reporting. The trial was livestreamed and recorded by the court, but the release of the recordings is now in question”.Tom Nolan followed the trial and wrote this:"Among brain damaging chemicals are arsenic, mercury, lead, fluoride, pesticides and a list of chemicals with acronyms which are foreign to most of us, such as PFAS, PERC, PBDEs, and PCBs. Fluoride/fluorine is the most reactive of the elements.In the early 1900's, it was known by many that lead damaged the brain. It took about 100 years for the government to officially state that there is no safe level of lead. In fact, it is now well accepted that early life lead exposures can predict future outcomes, such as school failure, delinquency and crime.Many, in the have forsaken the value of a child's developing brain. In humans, the developing brain experiences a period of rapid neurogenesis in which an estimated 4.6 million neurons are generated every hour between birth and 1.5 years of age.The developing brain of a child is a very fragile thing. Many types of chemical toxins, alone or combined, can permanently scar the developing brain of a child".

